Zurich Insurance says any RSA offer likely to be all in cash
July 29, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

Zurich Insurance says any RSA offer likely to be all in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group said any offer it might make for British rival RSA would probably be in cash.

Cash-rich Zurich is weighing a bid for RSA which could top $8 billion as insurers look to diversify amid tighter regulations and toughening market conditions.

“Further to the announcement issued on July 28, 2015, in relation to RSA Insurance Group plc, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd confirms that it is likely that any offer, if made, will be solely in cash. No disclosure under Rule 2.10 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers will therefore be made in relation to securities in Zurich,” it said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

