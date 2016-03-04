FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zurich Insurance paid ex-CEO Senn's 2.5 mln Sfr in 2015
March 4, 2016

Zurich Insurance paid ex-CEO Senn's 2.5 mln Sfr in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 4 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance paid former Chief Executive Martin Senn 2.5 million Swiss francs ($2.52 million) in 2015, the Swiss insurer said in its annual report which was published on Friday.

Senn’s total remuneration for 2015 was 6.1 million francs but a failure to meet performance targets meant he was not entitled to 3.6 million francs in shares.

In 2014, Senn was paid 8.5 million francs.

Senn suddenly quit Zurich in December after coming under pressure following a botched takeover bid and a stuttering performance in its main business.

Zurich appointed Generali CEO Mario Greco as his replacement. Greco is set to start work at Zurich on Monday.

$1 = 0.9914 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
