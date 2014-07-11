FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zurich Insurance SA sees H1 consolidated loss of 40 mln rand
#Financials
July 11, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Zurich Insurance SA sees H1 consolidated loss of 40 mln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Company South Africa Ltd

* For 6 month period ended 30 June 2014 company is expected to report a consolidated loss of r40 million

* For the 6 month period ended 30 expected loss per share of 329 cents per share

* For 6 month period ended 30 June 2014 company is expected to report a headline loss of 620 cents per share

* Frequency and severity of large losses, in particular property and marine portfolios, increased sharply, impacting overall result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
