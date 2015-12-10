FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MEDIA-Generali's Greco seen as favourite for Zurich CEO - Bilanz
#Financials
December 10, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

MEDIA-Generali's Greco seen as favourite for Zurich CEO - Bilanz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 10 (Reuters) - ** Generali’s Chief Executive Mario Greco is regarded as the favourite to take over as CEO of Zurich Insurance, Swiss magazine Bilanz reported on Thursday

** Zurich chief Martin Senn suddenly quit this month

** Greco worked at Zurich from 2007-2012

** Senn had come under pressure following a botched takeover bid and a stuttering performance in Zurich’s main business, prompting it to seek an outsider to get it back on track

** Chairman Tom de Swaan has taken temporary charge

** De Swaan said at the time he had high hopes Zurich would find a new CEO relatively soon, without elaborating

** A Zurich spokeswoman said the insurer does comment on market rumours or speculation

** Generali declined to comment (Reporting by Zurich newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
