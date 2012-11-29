FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zurich Insurance says on track for $500 mln cost cuts
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

Zurich Insurance says on track for $500 mln cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group said on Thursday it is on track to reduce costs in mature markets by $500 million, with significant additional efficiencies identified in addition to the $200 million of cost cuts already made.

The company said it was confident of being able to maintain an attractive and sustainable dividend, and reiterated its business operating profit after tax return on equity target of 16 percent, though it said in the current tough environment returns could be reduced by two percentage points.

Zurich has the highest dividend yield among the stocks in the Swiss large cap index, with a payout of 7.4 percent against Swisscom’s 5.7 percent and 4.5 percent for Swiss Re. (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.