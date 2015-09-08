FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LPC-Zurich lines up 5.5 bln stg bridge loan for RSA buy
September 8, 2015

LPC-Zurich lines up 5.5 bln stg bridge loan for RSA buy

Claire Ruckin

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance is lining up an around 5.5 billion pound ($8.46 billion) bridge loan to back its proposed 5.6 billion pound acquisition of British rival RSA, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Zurich Insurance declined to comment.

Banks involved include Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Bank, Lloyds Banking Group, Morgan Stanley and UBS. The financing may involve other banks, one of the sources said.

The bridge loan is expected to be refinanced in the bond market, the sources said. ($1 = 0.6500 pounds) (Additional reporting by Oliver Hirt in Zurich; Writing by Alasdair Reilly; Editing by Christopher Mangham)

