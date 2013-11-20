FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zurich Insurance says to sell its entire stake in New China Life
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

Zurich Insurance says to sell its entire stake in New China Life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Co has launched the sale of its entire remaining stake in New China Life Insurance in a deal valued at $943 million, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a term sheet.

Zurich confirmed the sale in a separate statement, but did not divulge the sale price or deal value.

Zurich Insurance is offering 139.6 million shares in New China Life at a fixed price of HK$25.00 each, representing a 7.7 percent discount to its Wednesday’s close, the IFR added. It has also agreed to sell 152.9 million shares at the same price to an undisclosed anchor investor, it said.

In all, Zurich owned 292.5 million shares representing 9.4 percent stake in New China Life Insurance, the Zurich statement said.

HSBC, Goldman Sachs and UBS are arranging the sale, IFR said. (Reporting by Fion Lau at IFR and Denny Thomas; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.