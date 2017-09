ZURICH, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group said on Wednesday it was selling its stake in New China Life Insurance Company (NCI).

Zurich said it would sell 292,500,000 Hong Kong shares in China’s third-biggest life insurer, representing 9.4 pct of the total issued share capital.

The shares will be sold as a block trade conducted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Zurich said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)