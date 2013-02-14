FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zurich earnings beat estimates despite German writedown
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 14, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

Zurich earnings beat estimates despite German writedown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance reported a 3 percent rise in 2012 profit on Thursday, as growing profits from its Latin America and Malaysia businesses helped offest large loss reserves on its German business taken in the last two quarters.

The Swiss-based insurer, whose 6.6 percent dividend yield is already the highest among the companies in Switzerland’s large cap index, said it would pay a dividend of 17 francs per share for the year, unchanged from 2012.

In October the company said it would take a $550 million hit to third-quarter pretax profit after a review showed its German arm had not set aside enough money to cover claims that could be made years after policies expired. (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.