UPDATE 1-Zurich puts Sandy storm damage claims at $700 mln

* Expects $58 mln in reinstatement premiums on reinsurance covers

* Sandy expected to be second-costliest U.S. catastrophe

ZURICH, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Zurich estimates that damage claims relating to tropical storm Sandy, which hit the United States in October, will amount to $700 million in its fourth-quarter earnings.

The Swiss insurer’s announcement on Monday also said that it expects $58 million of “reinstatement premiums due on reinsurance covers”. The company gave no further explanation. It is due to report quarterly earnings on Feb. 14.

The storm, which killed 132 people in the United States and Canada on Oct. 29, led to power outages, disruptions of public transport and massive damage to infrastructure.

U.S. insurer AIG said it expects post-tax losses of at least $1.3 billion from Superstorm Sandy, while Travelers Companies Inc and Swiss Re estimated their claims burdens at $650 million after tax and $900 million before tax respectively.

Sandy is expected ultimately to be the second-costliest catastrophe in U.S. history, with insured loss estimates as high as $25 billion. The costliest catastrophe was hurricane Katrina in 2005.