Zurich puts Sandy storm damage claims at $700 mln
December 17, 2012 / 6:30 AM / in 5 years

Zurich puts Sandy storm damage claims at $700 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Zurich said it estimates damage claims relating to tropical storm Sandy, which hit the United States last month, at $700 million in fourth-quarter earnings.

The Swiss insurer also said it estimates reinstatement premiums due on reinsurance covers of $58 million. Quarterly earnings are due Feb. 14.

The superstorm, which killed 132 people in the United States and Canada on Oct. 29, led to power outages, disruptions of public transport and massive damage to infrastructure. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
