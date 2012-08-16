Zurich Insurance Q2 net profit beats expectations

ZURICH, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group posted a second-quarter profit ahead of expectations, helped by an absence of big claims and rising business from Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.

Europe’s second-biggest insurer by market capitalisation recorded a net profit of $1.075 billion for the period, compared with a forecast of $987 million in a Reuters poll.

“We are successfully executing our growth strategy, as the increased contribution to business volume from the high-growth regions of Latin America, the Middle East and Asia Pacific shows, and we see promising delivery from selected mature markets,” chief Executive Martin Senn said.

Profit for the quarter was 19 percent lower compared to a year ago, with the 2011 net figure boosted by the one-off proceeds of a Chinese stake sale.