MILAN Feb 9 Zurich Insurance does not consider Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali as an interesting target, a spokesperson for the Swiss group said on Thursday.

"Generali is not and has never been an interesting target for us," the spokesperson said, clarifying comments made by the group's CEO and former Generali chief Mario Greco.

Generali is seen as a takeover target with Germany's Allianz , France's Axa and Zurich repeatedly cited as possible bidders for all or part of the company. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Silvia Aloisi)