BRIEF-Zurich Insurance SA says H1 net realised gains rises to 43 mln rands
August 1, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Zurich Insurance SA says H1 net realised gains rises to 43 mln rands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Company South Africa Ltd

* Underwriting result is a deficit of R199 million compared to a deficit of r150 million during comparative period

* Commissions increased marginally by 1% to r332 million (2013: r328 million)

* Pass payment of an interim dividend

* At 56.4% (2013: 63.7%), international solvency margin exceeds targeted solvency levels of between 45% and 50%

* Net realised gains increased to r43 million (2013: R30 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
