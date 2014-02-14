FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF- S.Africa's Zurich Insurance says FY net earned premium up by 10 pct
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 14, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF- S.Africa's Zurich Insurance says FY net earned premium up by 10 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Company South Africa Ltd : * FY premium volumes grew from R3.8 billion to R4.1 billion, an increase of 8% * Says FY net earned premium improved by 10% to R3.2 billion from R2.9 billion

in 2012 * Says FY claims expenses increased by 16% to R2.5 billion (2012: R2.2 billion) * Underwriting FY result deficit of R455 million versus deficit of R258 million

in the prior year * Zurich insurance co South Africa - impact of deteriorating rand on cost of

motor claims in 2013 has been significant * Zurich insurance co South Africa - there is an expectation that cost

pressures from rand weakness will remain into 2014 * Attributable investment income decreased by 7% to R83 million * Zurich insurance co South Africa - commissions up 27% to R559 million due to

introduction of binder fees * Zurich insurance co South Africa -commercial portfolio suffered from

worse than expected property fires,3 weather events * Zurich insurance co South Africa ltd declared a gross final cash

dividend of 200 cents per ordinary share

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.