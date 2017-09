Dec 23 (Reuters) - ZWG SA :

* Reported on Monday its wholly-owned unit Przedsiebiorstwo Kobud Sp. z o.o., in consortium led by PRG Linter SA, signed contract for carrying out excavation corridors in mine of Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA

* Total remuneration for consortium is 44 million zlotys ($12.6 million) net

* Works will be conducted by July 2016

