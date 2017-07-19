UPDATE 1-Chinese lender Zhongyuan Bank gains 2 pct in Hong Kong debut

* Shares climb as high as HK$2.52 vs HK$2.45 IPO price

* Retail demand accounted for 0.4 times shares on offer (Adds investors' demand for IPO, fees)

HONG KONG, July 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Zhongyuan Bank Co Ltd, the largest city commercial bank in central China's Henan province, rose 2 percent in their trading debut on Wednesday despite weak demand from retail investors for the lender's $1 billion initial public offering.

The stock climbed to HK$2.50 in early morning and traded as high as HK$2.52, compared with the HK$2.45 IPO price. The benchmark Hang Seng index gained 0.3 percent.

Zhongyuan Bank priced the 3.3 billion shares on offer near the bottom of the IPO's marketing range of HK$2.42 to HK$2.53 per share. The bank issued 3 billion new shares, with the remainder coming from 62 state-owned existing shareholders on behalf of China's National Council for Social Security Fund.

Demand from retail investors - who have a significant influence over first-day trading in Hong Kong share offerings - accounted for 0.4 times the number of shares on offer in the deal, the lender said in a securities filing on Tuesday, underscoring weak appetite from mom and pop buyers in the city. The institutional tranche was "moderately" oversubscribed.

CCB International, CITIC, CLSA, CMB International and JP Morgan acted as joint sponsors of the IPO, with BoCom International, Central China International Capital, First Capital Securities, GF Securities, Haitong International and SPDB International also acting as joint bookrunners.

The banks stand to jointly earn up to $23.3 million in fees, equivalent to a 1 percent underwriting commission, a 0.8 percent incentive fee and a 0.43 percent discretionary fee, according to the IPO prospectus. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Julie Zhu; Editing by Stephen Coates)