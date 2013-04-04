FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zynga CEO opts for one-buck 2013 salary
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2013 / 10:50 PM / 4 years ago

Zynga CEO opts for one-buck 2013 salary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 (Reuters) - Zynga Inc’s chief executive, Mark Pincus, has opted to receive an annual salary of just $1 this year and forgo all cash bonuses, the company said on Thursday.

Pincus, who founded the social gaming company in 2007 and still maintains majority control, received a pay package of $1.7 million in 2011.

His 2012 pay package has not yet been made public by the company, which is best-known for “FarmVille,” a popular game on Facebook.

Moreover, Pincus will not participate in the company’s cash bonus program this year, the company told the Securities and Exchange Commission in a filing.

Zynga share’s were flat in after-hours trading after closing at $3.45 on the Nasdaq. They are down almost 80 percent from a March 2012 high of $14.69.

Once touted as one of Silicon Valley’s fastest growing companies, Zynga suffered a dramatic reversal last year, when users began to abandon its red-hot games like “CityVille.” The company was also caught off guard by a sweeping, permanent change in consumer behavior, as people spent more time on their mobile phones instead of desktop computers - the platform for Zynga’s most lucrative, Facebook-based games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.