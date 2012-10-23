FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zynga cuts 5 percent of work force, shutters 13 games
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 10:31 PM / in 5 years

Zynga cuts 5 percent of work force, shutters 13 games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Zynga Inc on Tuesday said it is closing its offices in Boston, has cut 5 percent of its full-time work force and will “sunset” 13 older games.

The company provided Reuters with a copy of a memo to employees in which it announced the news, which came a day before the struggling game-maker was due to report third-quarter earnings.

CEO Mark Pincus said Zynga would “sunset” 13 older games and significantly pull back its investment in “The Ville” game - a major recent initiative - as it sought to cut costs.

Rumors of the layoffs had spread on gaming blogs and over social networks during the day, and the company’s shares closed down 5 percent, at $2.20.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.