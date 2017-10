SAN FRANCISCO, June 3 (Reuters) - Zynga Inc plans to slash roughly 520 jobs, or nearly one-fifth of its workforce, the San Francisco-based online game maker said Monday.

The company updated its projected net loss for the second quarter to between $39 million and $28.5 million.

The cuts, which include studio closures in multiple cities, would save $70 million to $80 million, according to the company.