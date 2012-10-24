Zynga's revenue rises, beats Street

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Zynga Inc’s quarterly revenue rose to $317 million, an increase of 3 percent from a year ago, and beat Wall Street expectations of $256 million after the company slashed its 2012 outlook earlier this month.

The game maker, which has been fighting to reverse a dramatic exodus of players, cut its 2012 earnings forecast on Oct. 4 when it warned investors its top line would be affected by poor performance in core money-making Internet games like “CityVille”.

The company recorded bookings of $256 million from July through September, the worst quarterly performance since late 2010 when Zynga was still enjoying a meteoric ascent toward its December, 2011 initial public offering.