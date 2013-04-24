FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zynga quarterly revenue tops estimates, but down from year-ago
April 24, 2013 / 8:18 PM / in 4 years

Zynga quarterly revenue tops estimates, but down from year-ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 (Reuters) - Zynga Inc reported first-quarter revenue of $263.6 million on Tuesday, down 18 percent from the year-ago quarter but above Wall Street’s depressed expectations as the online game maker wrung more sales out of its shrinking user base.

The San Francisco-based publisher behind games like “FarmVille” and “Words With Friends” reported bookings of $229.8 million, a 30 percent decline from a year ago.

The number of monthly players continued to slip, falling to 253 million, the lowest figure since peaking at 331 million at the end of the third quarter of 2012.

