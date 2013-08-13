Zynga's chief operating officer exits company -AllThingsD

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Several senior executives at gaming company Zynga Inc, including chief operating officer David Ko, have left the company, according to an AllThingsD report published Tuesday.

The clear-out comes a little more than a month into the tenure of Don Mattrick, a former Microsoft Corp executive who was named Zynga CEO on July 3. Later that month, Mattrick asserted his authority by aborting the struggling game company’s long-running effort to break into the real-money gambling business.

Ko, a Yahoo Inc veteran, had been viewed within Zynga as a rising star who pushed a mobile-first strategy.

Cadir Lee, the chief technology officer, and Colleen McCreary, the chief people officer, will also leave, according to AllThingsD.

Zynga did not respond to a request seeking comment.