June 26, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

Zynga says wants to help developers create games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 (Reuters) - Zynga Inc plans to provide programming tools to help third-party developers devise online games based on its own software, as it tries to expand its slate of games beyond mainstays such as “Farmville” and “Mafia Wars” on Facebook Inc’s network.

At a San Francisco conference showcasing their latest games on Tuesday, executives said they will provide developers a set of “application programming interfaces” -- APIs -- to make it easier for them to craft games using Zynga’s software.

