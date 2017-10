SAN FRANCISCO, April 26 (Reuters) - Zynga Inc posted a first-quarter loss of $85 million, or 12 cents a share.

That compares to earnings of $17 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the social gaming company reported a profit of $47 million.

Revenue was $321 million, an increase of 32 percent from a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $317.25 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.