Zynga's Pincus withdraws further from operations
April 23, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

Zynga's Pincus withdraws further from operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 (Reuters) - Zynga Inc co-founder Mark Pincus will relinquish the last of his operational duties at the social gaming company starting Wednesday, taking on an advisory role as Chief Executive Don Mattrick pushes through a restructuring plan.

Pincus, who remains chairman of the board, has decided to move on from his operational role as chief product officer, Zynga said in a statement. He has been stepping back from a company that once dominated gaming on Facebook with “Farmville” but is now losing users to mobile game developers.

On Wednesday, the company reported a 36 percent drop in March-quarter revenue to $168 million, though that beat analysts’ forecasts for $146.5 million. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

