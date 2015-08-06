FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FarmVille maker Zynga reports higher-than-expected bookings
August 6, 2015 / 8:08 PM / 2 years ago

FarmVille maker Zynga reports higher-than-expected bookings

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Zynga Inc reported higher-than-expected bookings, a measure of future revenue, in the second quarter as its new games such as “FarmVille: Harvest Swap” and “Empires & Allies” attracted more gamers.

The company’s bookings were $174 million in the quarter ended June 30. Analysts on average had expected $157.4 million, according to research firm Factset StreetAccount.

Zynga records the sale of virtual goods and downloads as deferred revenue, which is recognized as they are consumed. Bookings equal revenue recognized in a period plus the change in deferred revenue.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $26.9 million, or 3 cents per share, in the quarter from $62.5 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Zynga’s revenue rose 30.5 percent to $199.9 million, while research and marketing costs fell about 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

