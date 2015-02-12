FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Farmville" developer Zynga reports lower-than-expected bookings
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

"Farmville" developer Zynga reports lower-than-expected bookings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - “FarmVille” creator Zynga Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly bookings of $182.4 million as releases such as “New Words with Friends” failed to excite gamers.

Analysts on average had expected bookings of $201.5 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, according to market research firm StreetAccount.

Zynga’s net loss widened to $45.1 million, or 5 cents per share, from $25.2 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $192.5 million from $176.4 million.

Zynga records the sale of virtual goods and downloads as deferred revenue, which is recognized as these goods are consumed. Bookings equal revenue recognized in a period plus the change in deferred revenue. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
