NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Shares in social gaming company Zynga Inc, which generates the majority of its revenue from Facebook, were halted twice in volatile trading on Friday as the stock jumped around on the same day as Facebook Inc’s debut.

Shares of Zynga were down 5.6 percent to $7.80 a share, having hit an earlier low of $7.08 a share, which triggered an automatic halt due to the fluctuation in its price.