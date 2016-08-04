FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
German chemotherapy firm Zytoservice attracts bids from buyout funds - sources
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

German chemotherapy firm Zytoservice attracts bids from buyout funds - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German chemotherapy compound maker Zytoservice has attracted offers in a second bidding round from several buyout groups, people familiar with the situation said.

Private equity firms including IK - the former owner of Zytoservice peer GHD - and PAI have submitted bids valuing Hamburg-based Zytoservice at roughly 250 million euros ($278 million), they added.

Compared with initial offers, valuations have come down in the second round of bidding as recent changes to the regulatory regime weighed on prices, one of the people said.

To reduce the cost of cancer treatment, leading German health insurers earlier this year put in place tender processes to procure chemotherapeutic agents, curbing drug suppliers' margins.

Zytoservice majority owner Capiton earlier this year mandated healthcare advisory firm Ferber to find a buyer for Zytoservice, which was founded in 2002 and employs 200 staff.

The buyout groups declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.