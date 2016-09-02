Anti-Maduro protests hit Venezuela
Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A protester (C) is detained during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Protesters clash with the police during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A protester is detained during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A protester (R) is detained during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Riot police clash with protesters during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Venezuelans living in Peru take part in a protest outside the Venezuela embassy in Lima, Peru, to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A protester is detained during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A protester tries to break apart a car during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured man is helped after clashes with the police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An injured police officer (2nd R) is carried by paramedics during clashes with opposition supporters after a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
A protester (C) is detained during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Riot police clash with protesters during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman screams while asking protesters to stop clashing with the police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A protester is detained during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Veron
An opposition supporter throws a stone while taking part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters run after clashes with the police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter shouts in front of a line of riot police while taking part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. The sign reads: "love with starvation will not last". REUTERS/Marco Bello
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters carry a banner that reads "lets recall him" during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, takes part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Police officers look on as opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Opposition supporters carry an illustration of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro that reads "lets recall him" take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
Government supporters hang red shirts out of their windows as opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia
