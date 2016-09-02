Edition:
Anti-Maduro protests hit Venezuela

Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A protester (C) is detained during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Protesters clash with the police during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Veron

A protester is detained during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A protester (R) is detained during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Riot police clash with protesters during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Venezuelans living in Peru take part in a protest outside the Venezuela embassy in Lima, Peru, to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A protester is detained during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A protester tries to break apart a car during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured man is helped after clashes with the police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An injured police officer (2nd R) is carried by paramedics during clashes with opposition supporters after a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A protester (C) is detained during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Riot police clash with protesters during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman screams while asking protesters to stop clashing with the police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Veron

A protester is detained during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Veron

An opposition supporter throws a stone while taking part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters run after clashes with the police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter shouts in front of a line of riot police while taking part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. The sign reads: "love with starvation will not last". REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters carry a banner that reads "lets recall him" during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, takes part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Police officers look on as opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters carry an illustration of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro that reads "lets recall him" take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Government supporters hang red shirts out of their windows as opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia

