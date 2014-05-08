#1 Brazil fan
Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti parks one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. Paviotti claims he has worn clothes of only colors in the Brazilian flag as he...more
Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti parks one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. Paviotti claims he has worn clothes of only colors in the Brazilian flag as he promised to do if Brazil won the 1994 World Cup, which it did. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti gets dressed in one of his many outfits. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Nelson Paviotti holds up caricatures of his soccer idols Neymar and Romario, while standing inside his home. Paviotti has recently decorated his home specially for the 2014 World Cup that Brazil is hosting. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Nelson Paviotti gets up from his desk in his office. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Nelson Paviotti gets dressed in one of his many outfits. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Nelson Paviotti stands outside his home. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Nelson Paviotti drives one of his two Volkswagen Beetles. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Nelson Paviotti looks at a photo that a boy took of them together, as they stand next to Paviotti's Volkswagen Beetle. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
