Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 22, 2012 | 10:20pm EDT

100 days of protest

<p>Thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, marking 100 days of student protests, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean</p>

Thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, marking 100 days of student protests, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, marking 100 days of student protests, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Close
1 / 30
<p>Demonstrators protest against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Demonstrators protest against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Demonstrators protest against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
2 / 30
<p>Protesters wear masks as they demonstrate against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Protesters wear masks as they demonstrate against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Protesters wear masks as they demonstrate against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
3 / 30
<p>A couple watches as thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean</p>

A couple watches as thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A couple watches as thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Close
4 / 30
<p>Thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
5 / 30
<p>Demonstrators protest against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. The banner reads, "towards social strike." REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Demonstrators protest against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. The banner reads, "towards social strike." REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Demonstrators protest against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. The banner reads, "towards social strike." REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
6 / 30
<p>A protester demonstrates in front of police on horseback during the annual general meeting of Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

A protester demonstrates in front of police on horseback during the annual general meeting of Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A protester demonstrates in front of police on horseback during the annual general meeting of Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
7 / 30
<p>A police officer on horseback advances on a protester at a demonstration during the annual general meeting of the Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

A police officer on horseback advances on a protester at a demonstration during the annual general meeting of the Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A police officer on horseback advances on a protester at a demonstration during the annual general meeting of the Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
8 / 30
<p>A protester is unmasked as he is arrested by police during a demonstration against tuition hikes in Montreal, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

A protester is unmasked as he is arrested by police during a demonstration against tuition hikes in Montreal, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A protester is unmasked as he is arrested by police during a demonstration against tuition hikes in Montreal, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
9 / 30
<p>Riot police watch as protesters demonstrate during the annual general meeting of Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Riot police watch as protesters demonstrate during the annual general meeting of Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Riot police watch as protesters demonstrate during the annual general meeting of Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
10 / 30
<p>Police chase protesters, as demonstrations against tuition hikes are declared illegal in Montreal, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Police chase protesters, as demonstrations against tuition hikes are declared illegal in Montreal, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Police chase protesters, as demonstrations against tuition hikes are declared illegal in Montreal, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
11 / 30
<p>Police block the entrance to the World Trade Center as protesters demonstrate during the annual general meeting of the Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Police block the entrance to the World Trade Center as protesters demonstrate during the annual general meeting of the Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Police block the entrance to the World Trade Center as protesters demonstrate during the annual general meeting of the Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
12 / 30
<p>Protesters confront police officers mounted on horses as they demonstrate during the annual general meeting of Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Protesters confront police officers mounted on horses as they demonstrate during the annual general meeting of Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Protesters confront police officers mounted on horses as they demonstrate during the annual general meeting of Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
13 / 30
<p>Students march against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Students march against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Students march against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
14 / 30
<p>Students march against tuition hikes during a protest in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Students march against tuition hikes during a protest in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Students march against tuition hikes during a protest in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
15 / 30
<p>Students march against tuition hikes during a protest in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. Words on (L) reads "You want our skin." The placard reads "We are freezing our asses off for free school." REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Students march against tuition hikes during a protest in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. Words on (L) reads "You want our skin." The placard reads "We are freezing our asses off for free school." REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Students march against tuition hikes during a protest in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. Words on (L) reads "You want our skin." The placard reads "We are freezing our asses off for free school." REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
16 / 30
<p>A protester holds a sign as students march in protest against tuition fee hikes, in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean</p>

A protester holds a sign as students march in protest against tuition fee hikes, in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A protester holds a sign as students march in protest against tuition fee hikes, in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Close
17 / 30
<p>A student flashes a peace sign during a march to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

A student flashes a peace sign during a march to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A student flashes a peace sign during a march to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
18 / 30
<p>Thousands of students march as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi (CANADA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS EDUCATION)</p>

Thousands of students march as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi (CANADA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS EDUCATION)

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Thousands of students march as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi (CANADA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS EDUCATION)

Close
19 / 30
<p>A protester is arrested during a march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

A protester is arrested during a march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A protester is arrested during a march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
20 / 30
<p>Protesters are pepper-sprayed by police as they demonstrate in a march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Protesters are pepper-sprayed by police as they demonstrate in a march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Protesters are pepper-sprayed by police as they demonstrate in a march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
21 / 30
<p>Police in riot gear stand by as students march against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Police in riot gear stand by as students march against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Police in riot gear stand by as students march against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
22 / 30
<p>Students play music as they march to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Students play music as they march to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Students play music as they march to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
23 / 30
<p>CEGEP and university students and teachers protest against higher tuition fees in Montreal, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean</p>

CEGEP and university students and teachers protest against higher tuition fees in Montreal, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

CEGEP and university students and teachers protest against higher tuition fees in Montreal, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Close
24 / 30
<p>Students march as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Students march as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Students march as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
25 / 30
<p>Students lie down in front of Loto Quebec as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Students lie down in front of Loto Quebec as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Students lie down in front of Loto Quebec as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
26 / 30
<p>Students holding an effigy of Quebec premier Jean Charest gather to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Students holding an effigy of Quebec premier Jean Charest gather to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Students holding an effigy of Quebec premier Jean Charest gather to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
27 / 30
<p>A student participates in a protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

A student participates in a protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

A student participates in a protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
28 / 30
<p>Thousands of CEGEP and university students march the streets of Montreal to demonstrate against higher tuition fees February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean</p>

Thousands of CEGEP and university students march the streets of Montreal to demonstrate against higher tuition fees February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Thousands of CEGEP and university students march the streets of Montreal to demonstrate against higher tuition fees February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Close
29 / 30
<p>Police clash with thousands of CEGEP and university students as they march the streets of Montreal to demonstrate against higher tuition fees February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean</p>

Police clash with thousands of CEGEP and university students as they march the streets of Montreal to demonstrate against higher tuition fees February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Tuesday, May 22, 2012

Police clash with thousands of CEGEP and university students as they march the streets of Montreal to demonstrate against higher tuition fees February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Protests in Nepal

Protests in Nepal

Next Slideshows

Protests in Nepal

Protests in Nepal

Protesters take to the streets amid a constitutional impasse.

May 28 2012
Clash over Syria in Lebanon

Clash over Syria in Lebanon

Lebanese soldiers try to keep clashes from escalating between local supporters of Syrian President Assad and Sunni Muslims.

May 22 2012
Anti-war clashes in Chicago

Anti-war clashes in Chicago

Police officers and protesters were injured as anti-war protesters clashed with law enforcement outside the NATO summit in Chicago.

May 21 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top pictures from the past week.

May 18 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast