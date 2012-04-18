Edition:
100 days till the Olympics

<p>Members of West End theatre shows and British athletes take part in a "West End Warm-Up" performance at Trafalgar Square in London April 18, 2012. Wednesday marked the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Wednesday, April 18, 2012

<p>Schoolchildren form the number 100 to mark to mark the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, on the lawn of Belfast City Hall April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Participants run in a 100 metres race to mark 100 days before the start of the London Olympics during an event at Palace Square in St. Petersburg April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk </p>

<p>Tae Kwon Do instructor Ian Monaghan poses for a photograph with four-year-old Grace Currie during an event to mark the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, in Edinburgh, Scotland April 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

<p>Television journalists conduct interviews between Olympic rings at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Paul Hackett </p>

<p>Children stand on a giant sand castle built on Weymouth beach to mark 100 days to go to the London 2012 Olympic Games, in Weymouth, southern England April 16, 2012. Weymouth and Portland will host the Olympic and Paralympic sailing at the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout </p>

<p>260 Guardsmen from the Grenadier, Coldstream, Scots and Welsh Guards pose for a photograph as they form the number 100, to mark 100 days to go to the London 2012 Olympic Games, on Horse Guards Parade in central London April 16, 2012. REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout </p>

<p>The Chair of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (LOCOG) Sebastian Coe smiles during a news conference, held to mark 100 days to the start of the Olympic Games opening ceremony, at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>Schoolchildren stand by the Olympic countdown clock in Trafalgar Square marking the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

<p>Nelson's Column is reflected in the Olympic countdown clock in Trafalgar Square in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

<p>People pass by an artwork painted on a wall in East London depicting the Olympic rings which was created by a street art organisation called "The Toasters" April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>A visitor walks across Olympic Park in Stratford in east London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>The Chair of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (LOCOG) Sebastian Coe poses for photographs during a tree planting ceremony to mark 100 days to the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games opening ceremony, at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

<p>Participants run in a 100 metres race to mark 100 days before the start of the London Olympics during an event at Palace Square in St. Petersburg April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Olympic rings made up of 25,000 flowers are seen at Kew Gardens in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/ Paul Hackett </p>

<p>A man wears an Olympic pin as he stands in Trafalgar Square to mark the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games, London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

