100 years of U.S. National Park Service
View of the Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A general view of the Yosemite Falls flowing in Yosemite National Park. REUTERS/National Park Service/Handout
The Grand Prismatic Spring, the largest in the United States and third largest in the world, and its colored bacteria and microbial mats in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A herd of bison graze in the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park in California is pictured from a position along the Merced River off Southside Drive in Yosemite Valley just before sunset as it glows. The phenomenon of this vista only occurs for only few days in February...more
A rare total cloud inversion is pictured at Mather Point on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park in Grand Canyon, Arizona. Cloud inversions are formed through the interaction of warm and cold air masses. REUTERS/NPS photo by Erin...more
General view of the Arches National Park in Moab, Utah. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tree trunks are pictured along the waters of the Pacific Ocean at Olympic National Park near Forks, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
The sun rises over the snow-covered desert floor following a winter storm in Joshua Tree National Park, California. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A woman sits on the south rim of Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Two male elk in velvet stand in a meadow in the Hayden Valley in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People use phones and tablets to photograph Old Faithful geyser erupting in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
National Park Service Ranger Jeff Denny heads into a grove of redwoods off Highway 101 outside of Orick, California near Redwood National Park. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Tourists gather at the Arches National Park in Moab, Utah. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A wolf rolls in the snow in the Hayden Valley after killing and eating an elk in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. Elk are the most common food of the wolves in the park. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The sun sets at Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Denali, or Mount McKinley, in Denali National Park, Alaska. REUTERS/National Park Service/Tim Rains/Handout
Lightning strikes near a ridge as a storm passes though Death Valley National Park in California just after sunset. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The Grand Prismatic Spring, the largest in the United States and third largest in the world, is seen in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River runs for 20 miles at depths of up to more than 1,000 feet deep in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A grizzly bear and her two cubs approach the carcass of a bison in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Dead lodgepole pine trees near a thermal feature on the shore of Yellowstone Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Smoke rises from the Kilauea Volcano caldera at night in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A rainbow of light can be seen at the base of the 93 meter tall Yellowstone River Lower Falls in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
President Barack Obama stops at an overlook during a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The view as the sun sets at Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A bird spreads its wings along the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
View from atop the Grinnell Glacier Overlook trail in Glacier National Park, Montana. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
A man photographs a boy at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park, California. The park is the largest national park in the U.S. outside Alaska and has recorded the hottest temperatures in the U.S. It has the lowest elevation in the Western...more
An alligator suns itself along the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rock formations at the Red Rock Canyon National Park are seen on the west side of Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A bighorn sheep stands atop a pile of rocks near the Highline Trail in Glacier National Park, Montana. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
The shadow of a pine tree on a eroding cliff face near Tower fall in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Boulders deposited by a glacial icecap dot the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
