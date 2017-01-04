Edition:
105-year-old cyclist sets world record

Frenchman Robert Marchand made cycling history on Wednesday by covering over 14 miles in one hour on a track near Paris. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
French cyclist Robert Marchand rides his bike as he attempts to break his own world cycling record. He fell short of his own previous record of 26.927 km in the over-100s category, which he set in 2014 at the age of 102 years old. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Marchand, a tiny, bird-like figure, beamed at his success after his one-man race was over, telling journalists he could have done better. "I didn't see the notice telling me I had 10 minutes left," he said. "If I had, I would have been a bit quicker. I would have done better." REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
He was philosophical when asked if he would turn out again on the track in two years time. "You are nine months in the making. But it takes you only 30 seconds to drop dead," he said. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Robert Marchand attempts to break his own world cycling record. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Robert Marchand rides on his way to cover over 14 miles in one hour. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Robert Marchand rides on his way to set a new record. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Born in 1911 in northern France, Marchand started riding a bike when he was 14 but only took up cycling seriously when he was 67. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
He trained for six months for his performance on Wednesday. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Robert Marchand reacts after he set a new record. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Robert Marchand reacts. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Marchand prepares to start as he attempts to break his own world cycling record. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Robert Marchand arrives before attempting to break his own world cycling record. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
