114th Congress sworn in
House Speaker John Boehner kisses House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi as he holds the gavel after being re-elected speaker. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Speaker John Boehner administers the oath of office to members of the 114th Congress after being re-elected speaker. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ryenn Perry, the young daughter of U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, jumps into his arms during the opening session of the 114th U.S. Congress. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shakes hands, after he ceremonially swore-in, with Vice President Joseph Biden in the Old Senate Chamber. Holding the Bible is McConnell's wife, former Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Representative Ted Yoho, himself a nominee, keeps track of the votes as members of Congress re-elect Representative John Boehner to be house speaker. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of Congress bow their heads in prayer as they gather to elect the speaker on the first day of their new session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy gathers with fellow members of Congress to elect the speaker on the first day. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Speaker of the House John Boehner addresses the members of the 114th Congress after being re-elected as the Speaker. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
House Speaker John Boehner takes the gavel from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi after being re-elected. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Representative Louie Gohmert wipes his face as he talks to fellow members of Congress as they gather to elect the speaker on the first day of their new session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Al Franken arrives with a case of water for the first day of the 114th Congress. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Representative Nancy Pelosi smiles after the Democratic caucus nominated her during the election for House Speaker. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Speaker John Boehner administers the oath of office to members of the 114th Congress after being re-elected. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former Vice President Walter Mondale arrives to witness the first day of the 114th Congress. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Members of Congress bring children and family members as they gather to elect the speaker on the first day of their new session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Speaker John Boehner and Representative Louie Gohmert cross paths as they gather with fellow members of Congress to elect the speaker. BREUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Speaker of the House John Boehner watches the end of the roll call vote as he is re-elected Speaker of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
House of Representatives staff members, along with several members of Congress, tally votes during the first round of balloting for the House Speaker election. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his family pose with Vice President Joseph Biden after McConnell ceremonially swore-in, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Larry Downing
House Speaker John Boehner holds the gavel he received from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi after being re-elected on the House floor. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
