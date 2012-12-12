Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 12, 2012 | 5:45pm EST

12/12/12

<p>U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class EO3 John Chen, 23, from Lakehurst, New Jersey, kisses his new bride Victoria Chan, 25, from Manhattan, after they were married in a civil ceremony at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class EO3 John Chen, 23, from Lakehurst, New Jersey, kisses his new bride Victoria Chan, 25, from Manhattan, after they were married in a civil ceremony at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012....more

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class EO3 John Chen, 23, from Lakehurst, New Jersey, kisses his new bride Victoria Chan, 25, from Manhattan, after they were married in a civil ceremony at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 26
<p>A group of children celebrate their 12th birthday in Times Square, New York, December 12, 2012. The date, written as 12/12/12 is the last major numerical date using the Gregorian or Christian calendar for almost another century. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

A group of children celebrate their 12th birthday in Times Square, New York, December 12, 2012. The date, written as 12/12/12 is the last major numerical date using the Gregorian or Christian calendar for almost another century. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly ...more

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A group of children celebrate their 12th birthday in Times Square, New York, December 12, 2012. The date, written as 12/12/12 is the last major numerical date using the Gregorian or Christian calendar for almost another century. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
2 / 26
<p>A clock on the corner of 34th Street and 7th Avenue in New York shows the time as 12 hours, 12 minutes and 12 seconds in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A clock on the corner of 34th Street and 7th Avenue in New York shows the time as 12 hours, 12 minutes and 12 seconds in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A clock on the corner of 34th Street and 7th Avenue in New York shows the time as 12 hours, 12 minutes and 12 seconds in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
3 / 26
<p>A newly married couple holding their marriage certificates pose for a photo as others wait in line outside the marriage registration department of a civil affairs bureau in Beijing, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A newly married couple holding their marriage certificates pose for a photo as others wait in line outside the marriage registration department of a civil affairs bureau in Beijing, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A newly married couple holding their marriage certificates pose for a photo as others wait in line outside the marriage registration department of a civil affairs bureau in Beijing, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
4 / 26
<p>A group of children celebrate their 12th birthday in Times Square, New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A group of children celebrate their 12th birthday in Times Square, New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A group of children celebrate their 12th birthday in Times Square, New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
5 / 26
<p>A photographer holds his mobile phone reading 12:12:12 in front the Basilica Sagrada Familia designed by Catalan modernist architect Antonio Gaudi in Barcelona December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

A photographer holds his mobile phone reading 12:12:12 in front the Basilica Sagrada Familia designed by Catalan modernist architect Antonio Gaudi in Barcelona December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A photographer holds his mobile phone reading 12:12:12 in front the Basilica Sagrada Familia designed by Catalan modernist architect Antonio Gaudi in Barcelona December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
6 / 26
<p>Children prepare to receive their first Catholic Holy Communion at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua, December 12, 2012. Around 550 children received their first Catholic Holy Communion during a mass organized by the Sandinistas radio station. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Children prepare to receive their first Catholic Holy Communion at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua, December 12, 2012. Around 550 children received their first Catholic Holy Communion during a mass organized by the Sandinistas radio...more

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Children prepare to receive their first Catholic Holy Communion at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua, December 12, 2012. Around 550 children received their first Catholic Holy Communion during a mass organized by the Sandinistas radio station. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
7 / 26
<p>Derek and Kharen Hockman wave to family prior to being married at City Hall in San Francisco, California December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Derek and Kharen Hockman wave to family prior to being married at City Hall in San Francisco, California December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Derek and Kharen Hockman wave to family prior to being married at City Hall in San Francisco, California December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
8 / 26
<p>Sarah Murchison cradles her newborn baby Sofia Murchison-Smith, born at 6:25 am, as the Sofia's sister Makenzie Murchison-Smith looks on at the New York Downtown Hospital in New York December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Sarah Murchison cradles her newborn baby Sofia Murchison-Smith, born at 6:25 am, as the Sofia's sister Makenzie Murchison-Smith looks on at the New York Downtown Hospital in New York December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Sarah Murchison cradles her newborn baby Sofia Murchison-Smith, born at 6:25 am, as the Sofia's sister Makenzie Murchison-Smith looks on at the New York Downtown Hospital in New York December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
9 / 26
<p>Dale Smith holds the foot of his newborn baby Sofia Murchison-Smith, born at 6:25 am, at the New York Downtown Hospital in New York December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Dale Smith holds the foot of his newborn baby Sofia Murchison-Smith, born at 6:25 am, at the New York Downtown Hospital in New York December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Dale Smith holds the foot of his newborn baby Sofia Murchison-Smith, born at 6:25 am, at the New York Downtown Hospital in New York December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
10 / 26
<p>A couple waits for their number to be called along with hundreds of others waiting to be married in civil ceremonies at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A couple waits for their number to be called along with hundreds of others waiting to be married in civil ceremonies at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A couple waits for their number to be called along with hundreds of others waiting to be married in civil ceremonies at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
11 / 26
<p>Shudi Tang, walks past a balloon commemorating her wedding on 12/12/12 as she leaves a marriage office in central Sydney, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Shudi Tang, walks past a balloon commemorating her wedding on 12/12/12 as she leaves a marriage office in central Sydney, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Shudi Tang, walks past a balloon commemorating her wedding on 12/12/12 as she leaves a marriage office in central Sydney, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
12 / 26
<p>A security guard helps a newly married couple take a photo with their marriage certificates as others wait in line outside the marriage registration department of a civil affairs bureau in Beijing, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A security guard helps a newly married couple take a photo with their marriage certificates as others wait in line outside the marriage registration department of a civil affairs bureau in Beijing, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A security guard helps a newly married couple take a photo with their marriage certificates as others wait in line outside the marriage registration department of a civil affairs bureau in Beijing, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
13 / 26
<p>Newlyweds Julia Trotta and Davide Balula from Manhattan embrace on the street shortly after being married in a civil ceremony on Trotta's 30th birthday at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Newlyweds Julia Trotta and Davide Balula from Manhattan embrace on the street shortly after being married in a civil ceremony on Trotta's 30th birthday at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Newlyweds Julia Trotta and Davide Balula from Manhattan embrace on the street shortly after being married in a civil ceremony on Trotta's 30th birthday at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
14 / 26
<p>A cake awaits a group of children who celebrated their 12th birthday in Times Square, New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

A cake awaits a group of children who celebrated their 12th birthday in Times Square, New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A cake awaits a group of children who celebrated their 12th birthday in Times Square, New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
15 / 26
<p>A U.S. Postmark displays the date in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

A U.S. Postmark displays the date in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A U.S. Postmark displays the date in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
16 / 26
<p>A photographer displays his mobile phone with the time reading 12:12 in front of a shepherd walking with his flock of sheep along a road towards the mountain on the outskirts of Cuevas del Becerro, near Malaga, Spain, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

A photographer displays his mobile phone with the time reading 12:12 in front of a shepherd walking with his flock of sheep along a road towards the mountain on the outskirts of Cuevas del Becerro, near Malaga, Spain, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jon...more

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A photographer displays his mobile phone with the time reading 12:12 in front of a shepherd walking with his flock of sheep along a road towards the mountain on the outskirts of Cuevas del Becerro, near Malaga, Spain, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
17 / 26
<p>A man applies the finishing touches to a cake which reads 12.12.12 at a shop in Panchkula, in the northern Indian state of Haryana, India, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma </p>

A man applies the finishing touches to a cake which reads 12.12.12 at a shop in Panchkula, in the northern Indian state of Haryana, India, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A man applies the finishing touches to a cake which reads 12.12.12 at a shop in Panchkula, in the northern Indian state of Haryana, India, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
18 / 26
<p>Two couples who were just married in civil ceremonies at New York City's Office of the City Clerk joke around in a photo backdrop area, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Two couples who were just married in civil ceremonies at New York City's Office of the City Clerk joke around in a photo backdrop area, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Two couples who were just married in civil ceremonies at New York City's Office of the City Clerk joke around in a photo backdrop area, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
19 / 26
<p>Jiaqui Yuan signs his marriage certificate dated 12/12/12 at a marriage office in central Sydney, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Jiaqui Yuan signs his marriage certificate dated 12/12/12 at a marriage office in central Sydney, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Jiaqui Yuan signs his marriage certificate dated 12/12/12 at a marriage office in central Sydney, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
20 / 26
<p>Doreen Williams and George A. Kitt of the Bronx, New York, are married by marriage official James Mitchell in a civil ceremony at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Doreen Williams and George A. Kitt of the Bronx, New York, are married by marriage official James Mitchell in a civil ceremony at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Doreen Williams and George A. Kitt of the Bronx, New York, are married by marriage official James Mitchell in a civil ceremony at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
21 / 26
<p>Brandon Pereira, 33, and his wife Emilia DoSilva, 28, pose inside a church after getting married in Mumbai, December 12, 2012. The couple, who got engaged on October 10, 2010, wanted to have a special date for their church marriage as well. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Brandon Pereira, 33, and his wife Emilia DoSilva, 28, pose inside a church after getting married in Mumbai, December 12, 2012. The couple, who got engaged on October 10, 2010, wanted to have a special date for their church marriage as well....more

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Brandon Pereira, 33, and his wife Emilia DoSilva, 28, pose inside a church after getting married in Mumbai, December 12, 2012. The couple, who got engaged on October 10, 2010, wanted to have a special date for their church marriage as well. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
22 / 26
<p>A sign is held aloft amongst a group of children who celebrated their 12th birthday in Times Square, New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

A sign is held aloft amongst a group of children who celebrated their 12th birthday in Times Square, New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A sign is held aloft amongst a group of children who celebrated their 12th birthday in Times Square, New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
23 / 26
<p>People dressed as Centurions pose with an iPad showing the date 12.12.2012 in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

People dressed as Centurions pose with an iPad showing the date 12.12.2012 in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

People dressed as Centurions pose with an iPad showing the date 12.12.2012 in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
24 / 26
<p>U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class EO3 John Chen, 23, from Lakehurst, New Jersey, kisses his soon-to-be bride Victoria Chan, 25 from Manhattan as they wait with hundreds of other couples to be married in civil ceremonies at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class EO3 John Chen, 23, from Lakehurst, New Jersey, kisses his soon-to-be bride Victoria Chan, 25 from Manhattan as they wait with hundreds of other couples to be married in civil ceremonies at New York City's Office of...more

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class EO3 John Chen, 23, from Lakehurst, New Jersey, kisses his soon-to-be bride Victoria Chan, 25 from Manhattan as they wait with hundreds of other couples to be married in civil ceremonies at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
25 / 26
<p>Tuba Parnlak waits on a bench to be married as couples waited for their number to be called to be married in civil ceremonies at New York City's Office of the City Clerk December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Tuba Parnlak waits on a bench to be married as couples waited for their number to be called to be married in civil ceremonies at New York City's Office of the City Clerk December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Tuba Parnlak waits on a bench to be married as couples waited for their number to be called to be married in civil ceremonies at New York City's Office of the City Clerk December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
North Korea launches rocket

North Korea launches rocket

Next Slideshows

North Korea launches rocket

North Korea launches rocket

The isolated state successfully launches a rocket.

Dec 12 2012
A tribute to twelve

A tribute to twelve

Twelve images show twelve subjects on 12/12/12.

Dec 12 2012
Crazy contraband

Crazy contraband

A look at the unusual discoveries customs officials have made at border crossings around the world.

Dec 12 2012
The pope @pontifex

The pope @pontifex

After weeks of anticipation bordering on media frenzy, Pope Benedict solemnly put his finger to a computer tablet device and tried to send his first tweet - but...

Dec 12 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast