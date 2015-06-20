1815 meets 2015
A re-enactor buys a waffle in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A re-enactor films other performers in the French troops bivouac during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Frenchman Frank Samson (C) gestures as he arrives at the French troops' bivouac, while taking part in an re-enactment as French Emperor Napoleon as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015....more
Re-enactors enjoy some French fries in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the visit of French Emperor Napoleon in the French troops' bivouac as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Ligny, Belgium, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln impersonators wave to parade participants during the Association of Lincoln Presenters Annual Convention in Vandalia, Illinois April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis
Civil War Confederate chaplain re-enactor Allen Farley of Appomattox, Virginia, holds a bottle of icy water on the neck of his wife Faith Farley as a heat wave hits Manassas, Virginia July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Frenchman Frank Samson (L) arrives at the French troops' bivouac, while taking part in an re-enactment as French Emperor Napoleon as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Ligny, Belgium June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yves...more
A man takes pictures of re-enactors in the French troops headquarters during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Civil War re-enactor orders some cold drinks from an ice cream shop as a heat wave hits Manassas, Virginia July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A re-enactor eats a waffle in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A luxury boat passes while people dressed as Napoleon soldiers parade on the beach during the re-enactment of the landing of the Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in Golfe-Juan as part of the Bicentennial, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A Civil War re-enactor fans himself as he sits in the shade of a tent in the Confederate camp on the eve of the anniversary of the First Battle of Bull Run, or the First Battle of Manassas to Confederate forces, in Manassas, Virginia July 20, 2011....more
A man kneels to take pictures as women re-enactors in Civil War era dress welcome guests to the opening of the African American Civil War Museum in Washington July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Georgia Meadows (2nd R) and Kim Waldron (R), dressed as Civil War widows and representing the Blue Star Mothers of Northern Virginia, greet motorcycle riders as they parade across the Potomac River for the annual Rolling Thunder POW-MIA demonstration...more
Renarldo Ellison gets his photo taken with Abraham Lincoln impersonator Dennis Boggs during a Civil War re-enactment to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Atlanta, in Atlanta, Georgia, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
A World War Two re-enactor looks out over Ramsgate harbor in south east England, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Performers in Qing Dynasty costumes wait for a performance to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, at the Imperial Palace Museum in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Journalists are dressed in historical costumes while photographing a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) during Good Friday celebrations in Cancun, Mexico April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
A women takes a picture with her mobile phone of a performer wearing 19th century French military uniform at a bivouac camp for the re-enactment of the Battle of the Nations in the Napoleonic Wars in the village of Markkleeberg near Leipzig, Germany...more
