2012 campaign souvenirs
A Mitt Romney mask on a table before he addresses supporters at a fish fry dinner at the American Serb Memorial Hall in Milwaukee, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A Mitt Romney mask on a table before he addresses supporters at a fish fry dinner at the American Serb Memorial Hall in Milwaukee, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Buttons displayed by a vendor before Mitt Romney addressed the Republican National Committee State Chairman's National Meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Buttons displayed by a vendor before Mitt Romney addressed the Republican National Committee State Chairman's National Meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An audience member holds a campaign brochure criticizing President Obama's record on women in the workforce during a campaign stop by Mitt Romney at Alpha Graphics in Hartford, Connecticut April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An audience member holds a campaign brochure criticizing President Obama's record on women in the workforce during a campaign stop by Mitt Romney at Alpha Graphics in Hartford, Connecticut April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Campaign workers handle signs near an event for Mitt Romney in Wilmington, Delaware, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Campaign workers handle signs near an event for Mitt Romney in Wilmington, Delaware, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
A supporter of Rick Santorum wears a campaign button featuring his picture and wearing his trademark vest, at Santorum's Charleston campaign headquarters in South Carolina January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A supporter of Rick Santorum wears a campaign button featuring his picture and wearing his trademark vest, at Santorum's Charleston campaign headquarters in South Carolina January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Bottles of water displayed by a vendor before Mitt Romney addressed the Republican National Committee State Chairman's National Meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Bottles of water displayed by a vendor before Mitt Romney addressed the Republican National Committee State Chairman's National Meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Campaign literature and buttons for Ron Paul before a campaign stop at the Lawrence Barn in Hollis, New Hampshire, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Campaign literature and buttons for Ron Paul before a campaign stop at the Lawrence Barn in Hollis, New Hampshire, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Buttons reading 'Repeal Obamacare' are displayed at the CPAC conference in Washington, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Buttons reading 'Repeal Obamacare' are displayed at the CPAC conference in Washington, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman hands out campaign stickers before a rally for Mitt Romney in Exeter, New Hampshire January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman hands out campaign stickers before a rally for Mitt Romney in Exeter, New Hampshire January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A New Hampshire Republican presidential primary election ballot is seen at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A New Hampshire Republican presidential primary election ballot is seen at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Campaign materials for Rick Perry are displayed at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel, in Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Campaign materials for Rick Perry are displayed at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel, in Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Campaign buttons for sale at a rally for Newt Gingrich in Tampa, Florida, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Campaign buttons for sale at a rally for Newt Gingrich in Tampa, Florida, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A Herman Cain pamphlet is seen during a Cain campaign stop at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A Herman Cain pamphlet is seen during a Cain campaign stop at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A button supporting Newt Gingrich is pictured on a voter's shirt at his South Carolina primary election night rally in Columbia, South Carolina, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain
A button supporting Newt Gingrich is pictured on a voter's shirt at his South Carolina primary election night rally in Columbia, South Carolina, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain
Campaign buttons for sale outside the Charleston campaign headquarters of Rick Santorum in South Carolina, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Campaign buttons for sale outside the Charleston campaign headquarters of Rick Santorum in South Carolina, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A supporter of Mitt Romney signs in guests at a table in Des Moines, Iowa August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
A supporter of Mitt Romney signs in guests at a table in Des Moines, Iowa August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Unused yard signs are stacked against a wall at Rick Perry's Iowa Caucus rally in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Unused yard signs are stacked against a wall at Rick Perry's Iowa Caucus rally in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
A place setting is seen on a table for a Rick Santorum visit during a campaign stop at the Queens City Rotary in Manchester, New Hampshire January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A place setting is seen on a table for a Rick Santorum visit during a campaign stop at the Queens City Rotary in Manchester, New Hampshire January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter waits for Mitt Romney in the overflow crowd tent outside J's Homestyle Cooking in Cedar Falls, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter waits for Mitt Romney in the overflow crowd tent outside J's Homestyle Cooking in Cedar Falls, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman shows her autographed program from Herman Cain during a campaign stop to launch his "Economic opportunity zone plan" in Detroit, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A woman shows her autographed program from Herman Cain during a campaign stop to launch his "Economic opportunity zone plan" in Detroit, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A supporter of Michele Bachmann during the Iowa Straw Poll in Ames, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
A supporter of Michele Bachmann during the Iowa Straw Poll in Ames, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
People walk past a cardboard cutout of Rick Santorum at the CPAC conference in Washington, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People walk past a cardboard cutout of Rick Santorum at the CPAC conference in Washington, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter sketches a portrait of Ron Paul after a town hall meeting at the Holiday Inn in Rock Hill, South Carolina January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A supporter sketches a portrait of Ron Paul after a town hall meeting at the Holiday Inn in Rock Hill, South Carolina January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A magazine signed by Herman Cain sits on a table at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition's Presidential Forum at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
A magazine signed by Herman Cain sits on a table at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition's Presidential Forum at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Campaign literature for Ron Paul is seen on the dashboard of a parked car in Manchester, New Hampshire January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Campaign literature for Ron Paul is seen on the dashboard of a parked car in Manchester, New Hampshire January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Voters register at the tent of Michele Bachmann on the grounds of the Iowa straw poll in Ames, Iowa August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Voters register at the tent of Michele Bachmann on the grounds of the Iowa straw poll in Ames, Iowa August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Ron Paul's information packets are seen at a Town Hall meeting at the Ericson Public Library during a campaign stop in Boone, Iowa, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ron Paul's information packets are seen at a Town Hall meeting at the Ericson Public Library during a campaign stop in Boone, Iowa, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
A cupcake featuring three number 9's, representing Herman Cain's tax plan, is pictured on his plate before speaking at a National Press Club luncheon in Washington, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A cupcake featuring three number 9's, representing Herman Cain's tax plan, is pictured on his plate before speaking at a National Press Club luncheon in Washington, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Newt Gingrich's and his wife Callista's signatures are seen at a town hall meeting in Manchester, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Newt Gingrich's and his wife Callista's signatures are seen at a town hall meeting in Manchester, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An audience member holds the "Ron Paul Family Cookbook" while listening to Ron Paul speak at a Town Hall Meeting at the Historic Clinton Engines Building in Maquoketa, Iowa, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
An audience member holds the "Ron Paul Family Cookbook" while listening to Ron Paul speak at a Town Hall Meeting at the Historic Clinton Engines Building in Maquoketa, Iowa, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A young girl reaches for a Ron Paul campaign balloon Paul speaks at a town hall campaign stop in Meredith, New Hampshire, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A young girl reaches for a Ron Paul campaign balloon Paul speaks at a town hall campaign stop in Meredith, New Hampshire, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Photos of Jon Huntsman are seen on the walls of his campaign headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Photos of Jon Huntsman are seen on the walls of his campaign headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A sign for Jon Huntsman is seen after a Huntsman campaign stop at Harvey's Bakery in Dover, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A sign for Jon Huntsman is seen after a Huntsman campaign stop at Harvey's Bakery in Dover, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Buttons are sold before Michele Bachmann speaks at the Polk County Republican Road to White House event in Des Moines, Iowa August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Buttons are sold before Michele Bachmann speaks at the Polk County Republican Road to White House event in Des Moines, Iowa August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Rick Santorum autographs a picture for a supporter during a meet and greet at Crady's Restaurant in Conway, South Carolina January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Rick Santorum autographs a picture for a supporter during a meet and greet at Crady's Restaurant in Conway, South Carolina January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A supporter of Herman Cain wears a t-shirt with the faces of President Obama and Cain at a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Herman Cain wears a t-shirt with the faces of President Obama and Cain at a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Newt Gingrich listen to him speak at Elly's Tea and Coffee in Muscatine, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Supporters of Newt Gingrich listen to him speak at Elly's Tea and Coffee in Muscatine, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A supporter of Mitt Romney holds a piggy bank while waiting for his arrival at a campaign rally at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A supporter of Mitt Romney holds a piggy bank while waiting for his arrival at a campaign rally at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Campaign buttons supporting Newt Gingrich are pictured for sale outside the Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse, as Gingrich spoke to supporters, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Campaign buttons supporting Newt Gingrich are pictured for sale outside the Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse, as Gingrich spoke to supporters, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Paul Tripp puts together a sign during Ron Paul's Town Hall Meeting at the Cass County Community Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Paul Tripp puts together a sign during Ron Paul's Town Hall Meeting at the Cass County Community Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Next Slideshows
Killing Bin Laden
The operation that killed the al Qaeda leader.
Beltway fashion
The red carpet at the White House Correspondents Dinner.
Romney's VP list
The likely front-runners and long shots on Romney's short list.
Tax Day protests
The deadline day for taxes brings out some protesters.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.