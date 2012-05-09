Edition:
2012 campaign souvenirs

<p>A Mitt Romney mask on a table before he addresses supporters at a fish fry dinner at the American Serb Memorial Hall in Milwaukee, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

A Mitt Romney mask on a table before he addresses supporters at a fish fry dinner at the American Serb Memorial Hall in Milwaukee, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

<p>Buttons displayed by a vendor before Mitt Romney addressed the Republican National Committee State Chairman's National Meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Buttons displayed by a vendor before Mitt Romney addressed the Republican National Committee State Chairman's National Meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>An audience member holds a campaign brochure criticizing President Obama's record on women in the workforce during a campaign stop by Mitt Romney at Alpha Graphics in Hartford, Connecticut April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

An audience member holds a campaign brochure criticizing President Obama's record on women in the workforce during a campaign stop by Mitt Romney at Alpha Graphics in Hartford, Connecticut April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Campaign workers handle signs near an event for Mitt Romney in Wilmington, Delaware, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer</p>

Campaign workers handle signs near an event for Mitt Romney in Wilmington, Delaware, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

<p>A supporter of Rick Santorum wears a campaign button featuring his picture and wearing his trademark vest, at Santorum's Charleston campaign headquarters in South Carolina January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

A supporter of Rick Santorum wears a campaign button featuring his picture and wearing his trademark vest, at Santorum's Charleston campaign headquarters in South Carolina January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Bottles of water displayed by a vendor before Mitt Romney addressed the Republican National Committee State Chairman's National Meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Bottles of water displayed by a vendor before Mitt Romney addressed the Republican National Committee State Chairman's National Meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Campaign literature and buttons for Ron Paul before a campaign stop at the Lawrence Barn in Hollis, New Hampshire, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Campaign literature and buttons for Ron Paul before a campaign stop at the Lawrence Barn in Hollis, New Hampshire, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Buttons reading 'Repeal Obamacare' are displayed at the CPAC conference in Washington, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Buttons reading 'Repeal Obamacare' are displayed at the CPAC conference in Washington, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A woman hands out campaign stickers before a rally for Mitt Romney in Exeter, New Hampshire January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

A woman hands out campaign stickers before a rally for Mitt Romney in Exeter, New Hampshire January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>A New Hampshire Republican presidential primary election ballot is seen at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A New Hampshire Republican presidential primary election ballot is seen at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Campaign materials for Rick Perry are displayed at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel, in Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Campaign materials for Rick Perry are displayed at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel, in Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>Campaign buttons for sale at a rally for Newt Gingrich in Tampa, Florida, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Campaign buttons for sale at a rally for Newt Gingrich in Tampa, Florida, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

<p>A Herman Cain pamphlet is seen during a Cain campaign stop at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

A Herman Cain pamphlet is seen during a Cain campaign stop at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

<p>A button supporting Newt Gingrich is pictured on a voter's shirt at his South Carolina primary election night rally in Columbia, South Carolina, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain </p>

A button supporting Newt Gingrich is pictured on a voter's shirt at his South Carolina primary election night rally in Columbia, South Carolina, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain

<p>Campaign buttons for sale outside the Charleston campaign headquarters of Rick Santorum in South Carolina, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Campaign buttons for sale outside the Charleston campaign headquarters of Rick Santorum in South Carolina, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A supporter of Mitt Romney signs in guests at a table in Des Moines, Iowa August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

A supporter of Mitt Romney signs in guests at a table in Des Moines, Iowa August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Unused yard signs are stacked against a wall at Rick Perry's Iowa Caucus rally in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Unused yard signs are stacked against a wall at Rick Perry's Iowa Caucus rally in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

<p>A place setting is seen on a table for a Rick Santorum visit during a campaign stop at the Queens City Rotary in Manchester, New Hampshire January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A place setting is seen on a table for a Rick Santorum visit during a campaign stop at the Queens City Rotary in Manchester, New Hampshire January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A supporter waits for Mitt Romney in the overflow crowd tent outside J's Homestyle Cooking in Cedar Falls, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

A supporter waits for Mitt Romney in the overflow crowd tent outside J's Homestyle Cooking in Cedar Falls, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>A woman shows her autographed program from Herman Cain during a campaign stop to launch his "Economic opportunity zone plan" in Detroit, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

A woman shows her autographed program from Herman Cain during a campaign stop to launch his "Economic opportunity zone plan" in Detroit, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

<p>A supporter of Michele Bachmann during the Iowa Straw Poll in Ames, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

A supporter of Michele Bachmann during the Iowa Straw Poll in Ames, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>People walk past a cardboard cutout of Rick Santorum at the CPAC conference in Washington, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

People walk past a cardboard cutout of Rick Santorum at the CPAC conference in Washington, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A supporter sketches a portrait of Ron Paul after a town hall meeting at the Holiday Inn in Rock Hill, South Carolina January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

A supporter sketches a portrait of Ron Paul after a town hall meeting at the Holiday Inn in Rock Hill, South Carolina January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>A magazine signed by Herman Cain sits on a table at the Iowa Faith &amp; Freedom Coalition's Presidential Forum at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank </p>

A magazine signed by Herman Cain sits on a table at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition's Presidential Forum at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

<p>Campaign literature for Ron Paul is seen on the dashboard of a parked car in Manchester, New Hampshire January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Campaign literature for Ron Paul is seen on the dashboard of a parked car in Manchester, New Hampshire January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Voters register at the tent of Michele Bachmann on the grounds of the Iowa straw poll in Ames, Iowa August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker </p>

Voters register at the tent of Michele Bachmann on the grounds of the Iowa straw poll in Ames, Iowa August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

<p>Ron Paul's information packets are seen at a Town Hall meeting at the Ericson Public Library during a campaign stop in Boone, Iowa, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Ron Paul's information packets are seen at a Town Hall meeting at the Ericson Public Library during a campaign stop in Boone, Iowa, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>A cupcake featuring three number 9's, representing Herman Cain's tax plan, is pictured on his plate before speaking at a National Press Club luncheon in Washington, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

A cupcake featuring three number 9's, representing Herman Cain's tax plan, is pictured on his plate before speaking at a National Press Club luncheon in Washington, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Newt Gingrich's and his wife Callista's signatures are seen at a town hall meeting in Manchester, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Newt Gingrich's and his wife Callista's signatures are seen at a town hall meeting in Manchester, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>An audience member holds the "Ron Paul Family Cookbook" while listening to Ron Paul speak at a Town Hall Meeting at the Historic Clinton Engines Building in Maquoketa, Iowa, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

An audience member holds the "Ron Paul Family Cookbook" while listening to Ron Paul speak at a Town Hall Meeting at the Historic Clinton Engines Building in Maquoketa, Iowa, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>A young girl reaches for a Ron Paul campaign balloon Paul speaks at a town hall campaign stop in Meredith, New Hampshire, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A young girl reaches for a Ron Paul campaign balloon Paul speaks at a town hall campaign stop in Meredith, New Hampshire, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Photos of Jon Huntsman are seen on the walls of his campaign headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Photos of Jon Huntsman are seen on the walls of his campaign headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>A sign for Jon Huntsman is seen after a Huntsman campaign stop at Harvey's Bakery in Dover, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

A sign for Jon Huntsman is seen after a Huntsman campaign stop at Harvey's Bakery in Dover, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>Buttons are sold before Michele Bachmann speaks at the Polk County Republican Road to White House event in Des Moines, Iowa August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank </p>

Buttons are sold before Michele Bachmann speaks at the Polk County Republican Road to White House event in Des Moines, Iowa August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

<p>Rick Santorum autographs a picture for a supporter during a meet and greet at Crady's Restaurant in Conway, South Carolina January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Rick Santorum autographs a picture for a supporter during a meet and greet at Crady's Restaurant in Conway, South Carolina January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>A supporter of Herman Cain wears a t-shirt with the faces of President Obama and Cain at a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

A supporter of Herman Cain wears a t-shirt with the faces of President Obama and Cain at a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Supporters of Newt Gingrich listen to him speak at Elly's Tea and Coffee in Muscatine, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Supporters of Newt Gingrich listen to him speak at Elly's Tea and Coffee in Muscatine, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>A supporter of Mitt Romney holds a piggy bank while waiting for his arrival at a campaign rally at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

A supporter of Mitt Romney holds a piggy bank while waiting for his arrival at a campaign rally at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Campaign buttons supporting Newt Gingrich are pictured for sale outside the Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse, as Gingrich spoke to supporters, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Campaign buttons supporting Newt Gingrich are pictured for sale outside the Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse, as Gingrich spoke to supporters, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Paul Tripp puts together a sign during Ron Paul's Town Hall Meeting at the Cass County Community Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Paul Tripp puts together a sign during Ron Paul's Town Hall Meeting at the Cass County Community Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

