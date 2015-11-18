Edition:
2016 campaign collectibles

A man passes out Bernie Sanders bumper stickers. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A supporter of Jeb Bush poses with a campaign sign. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A car featuring a bumper sticker for Carly Fiorina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Books titled "Rx For America", about retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Hillary Clinton presidential campaign merchandise at the campaign kick off rally on Roosevelt Island in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
The autograph of Chris Christie on a campaign sign. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
A woman walks past a mural depicting Bernie Sanders in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A supporter of Ben Carson in Des Moines. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A Jewish supporter of Hillary Clinton shows off his "Hillary" inscribed yarmulke skullcap. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Campaign buttons for Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A student stands next to a Jeb Bush sign in Conway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A supporter of Hillary Clinton sports a U.S. flag tie and campaign sticker. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A supporter of Rick Santorum holds a campaign sign and book. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Campaign buttons for Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A supporter wears a campaign button for Rick Santorum. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Hillary Clinton campaign merchandise. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A supporter of Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Assorted cookies in support of Rick Perry. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A supporter wearing a Hillary Clinton campaign button. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Campaign buttons for Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A supporter of Hillary Clinton with stickers on her glasses. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A Chris Christie supporter has a sticker affixed. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Buttons for visitors at the Greater Des Moines Partnership Iowa Caucus Consortium before a visit by Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A Hillary Clinton campaign button. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
