2016 campaign collectibles
A man passes out Bernie Sanders bumper stickers. REUTERS/David Becker
A supporter of Jeb Bush poses with a campaign sign. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A car featuring a bumper sticker for Carly Fiorina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Books titled "Rx For America", about retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Hillary Clinton presidential campaign merchandise at the campaign kick off rally on Roosevelt Island in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The autograph of Chris Christie on a campaign sign. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A woman walks past a mural depicting Bernie Sanders in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A supporter of Ben Carson in Des Moines. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A Jewish supporter of Hillary Clinton shows off his "Hillary" inscribed yarmulke skullcap. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Campaign buttons for Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Jim Young
A student stands next to a Jeb Bush sign in Conway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A supporter of Hillary Clinton sports a U.S. flag tie and campaign sticker. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A supporter of Rick Santorum holds a campaign sign and book. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Campaign buttons for Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter wears a campaign button for Rick Santorum. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Hillary Clinton campaign merchandise. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A supporter of Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/David Becker
Assorted cookies in support of Rick Perry. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A supporter wearing a Hillary Clinton campaign button. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Campaign buttons for Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter of Hillary Clinton with stickers on her glasses. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Chris Christie supporter has a sticker affixed. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Buttons for visitors at the Greater Des Moines Partnership Iowa Caucus Consortium before a visit by Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
A Hillary Clinton campaign button. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
