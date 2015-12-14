2016 campaign collectibles
Ted Cruz buttons sit for sale. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Clothing items on display at Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man passes out Bernie Sanders bumper stickers. REUTERS/David Becker
A volunteer pulls off a sticker for Marco Rubio supporters. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
A pennant in support of Jeb Bush. REUTERS/David Becker
Books titled "Rx For America", about retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
A car featuring a bumper sticker for Carly Fiorina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter wearing a Hillary Clinton campaign button. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A campaign worker shows a note signed by Jeb Bush in Laconia, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton presidential campaign merchandise at the campaign kick off rally on Roosevelt Island in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Signs for Martin O'Malley in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Free buttons await supporters of Donald Trump in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A book by Ted Cruz at the RedState Gathering in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A supporter of Jeb Bush poses with a campaign sign. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A Jewish supporter of Hillary Clinton shows off his "Hillary" inscribed yarmulke skullcap. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Signs supporting Ben Carson at Iowa State University. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A sticker is seen on a shirt pocket at the Freedom 2015 National Religious Liberties Conference in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A Chris Christie supporter has a sticker affixed. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A supporter of Rick Santorum holds a campaign sign and book. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Campaign buttons for Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Hillary Clinton campaign button. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter of Donald Trump at a rally in Norcross, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Bernie Sanders buttons in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Clinton supporter holds up a sign in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Darren Abate
A supporter of Ben Carson in Des Moines. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Assorted cookies in support of Rick Perry. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Buttons supporting Donald Trump. REUTERS/Daron Dean
A Donald Trump supporter in Ft. Dodge, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
A student stands next to a Jeb Bush sign in Conway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Buttons for visitors at the Greater Des Moines Partnership Iowa Caucus Consortium before a visit by Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
A Ben Carson bumper sticker is passed out in Pahrump, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker
Campaign buttons for Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Jeb Bush supporter in Indianola, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
A supporter wears a campaign button for Rick Santorum. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
A supporter hands out Donald Trump buttons at a rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Yard signs for supporters of Bernie Sanders during a fundraising house party in Iowa City, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Next Slideshows
Gun debate since Sandy Hook
Gun control activists call for expanded background checks and for a ban on sales to people on federal watch lists in a protest marking the third anniversary of...
Saudi women
Saudi Arabians voted 17 women into public office in municipal elections in the conservative Islamic kingdom, the first to allow female participation.
Funerals for San Bernardino victims
Memorial services are held for San Bernardino shooting victims.
At night in Aleppo
Damaged architecture seen at night in Aleppo.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.