2016 campaign collectibles

Ted Cruz buttons sit for sale. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
Clothing items on display at Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A man passes out Bernie Sanders bumper stickers. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A volunteer pulls off a sticker for Marco Rubio supporters. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A pennant in support of Jeb Bush. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Books titled "Rx For America", about retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
A car featuring a bumper sticker for Carly Fiorina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A supporter wearing a Hillary Clinton campaign button. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A campaign worker shows a note signed by Jeb Bush in Laconia, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Hillary Clinton presidential campaign merchandise at the campaign kick off rally on Roosevelt Island in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Signs for Martin O'Malley in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Free buttons await supporters of Donald Trump in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A book by Ted Cruz at the RedState Gathering in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A supporter of Jeb Bush poses with a campaign sign. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A Jewish supporter of Hillary Clinton shows off his "Hillary" inscribed yarmulke skullcap. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Signs supporting Ben Carson at Iowa State University. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A sticker is seen on a shirt pocket at the Freedom 2015 National Religious Liberties Conference in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A Chris Christie supporter has a sticker affixed. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
A supporter of Rick Santorum holds a campaign sign and book. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Campaign buttons for Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A Hillary Clinton campaign button. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
A supporter of Donald Trump at a rally in Norcross, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Bernie Sanders buttons in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
A Clinton supporter holds up a sign in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Darren Abate

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A supporter of Ben Carson in Des Moines. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Assorted cookies in support of Rick Perry. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Buttons supporting Donald Trump. REUTERS/Daron Dean

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A Donald Trump supporter in Ft. Dodge, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A student stands next to a Jeb Bush sign in Conway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Buttons for visitors at the Greater Des Moines Partnership Iowa Caucus Consortium before a visit by Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A Ben Carson bumper sticker is passed out in Pahrump, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Campaign buttons for Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A Jeb Bush supporter in Indianola, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A supporter wears a campaign button for Rick Santorum. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
A supporter hands out Donald Trump buttons at a rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Yard signs for supporters of Bernie Sanders during a fundraising house party in Iowa City, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
