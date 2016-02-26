Edition:
2016 campaign collectibles

A Bernie Sanders action figure prototype is seen in a photo illustration taken in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, February 25, 2016
T-shirts and buttons are displayed for sale at a rally for Ted Cruz in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump wears a t-shirt before Trump's rally in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Thursday, February 11, 2016
A pennant in support of Jeb Bush. REUTERS/David Becker

Thursday, September 17, 2015
A volunteer pulls off a sticker for Marco Rubio supporters. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A man passes out Bernie Sanders bumper stickers. REUTERS/David Becker

Monday, November 09, 2015
Fridge magnets are pictured in Donald Trump's campaign headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, February 04, 2016
Clothing items on display at Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, September 03, 2015
A car featuring a bumper sticker for Carly Fiorina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Hillary Clinton presidential campaign merchandise at the campaign kick off rally on Roosevelt Island in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, June 13, 2015
Signs for Martin O'Malley in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Saturday, November 14, 2015
Free buttons await supporters of Donald Trump in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A book by Ted Cruz at the RedState Gathering in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Saturday, August 08, 2015
A supporter of Jeb Bush poses with a campaign sign. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Supporters of Ted Cruz have soda and cookies during a primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Saturday, February 20, 2016
A Jewish supporter of Hillary Clinton shows off his "Hillary" inscribed yarmulke skullcap. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Saturday, June 13, 2015
Ted Cruz buttons sit for sale. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Sunday, November 29, 2015
Signs supporting Ben Carson at Iowa State University. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Saturday, October 24, 2015
A sticker is seen on a shirt pocket at the Freedom 2015 National Religious Liberties Conference in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Friday, November 06, 2015
A Hillary Clinton campaign button. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Saturday, June 13, 2015
A Clinton supporter holds up a sign in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Darren Abate

Thursday, October 15, 2015
Campaign buttons for Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, June 15, 2015
A woman's pin is pictured as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event in Bedford, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, February 07, 2016
Campaign buttons for Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, June 12, 2015
A student stands next to a Jeb Bush sign in Conway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A supporter of Donald Trump at a rally in Norcross, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Saturday, October 10, 2015
A supporter of Ben Carson in Des Moines. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Saturday, November 14, 2015
A supporter wears a campaign button for Rick Santorum. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Buttons for visitors at the Greater Des Moines Partnership Iowa Caucus Consortium before a visit by Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Thursday, October 08, 2015
