2016 campaign collectibles
A Bernie Sanders action figure prototype is seen in a photo illustration taken in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
T-shirts and buttons are displayed for sale at a rally for Ted Cruz in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A supporter of Donald Trump wears a t-shirt before Trump's rally in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A pennant in support of Jeb Bush. REUTERS/David Becker
A volunteer pulls off a sticker for Marco Rubio supporters. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
A man passes out Bernie Sanders bumper stickers. REUTERS/David Becker
Fridge magnets are pictured in Donald Trump's campaign headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Clothing items on display at Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A car featuring a bumper sticker for Carly Fiorina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton presidential campaign merchandise at the campaign kick off rally on Roosevelt Island in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Signs for Martin O'Malley in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Free buttons await supporters of Donald Trump in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A book by Ted Cruz at the RedState Gathering in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A supporter of Jeb Bush poses with a campaign sign. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Supporters of Ted Cruz have soda and cookies during a primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Jewish supporter of Hillary Clinton shows off his "Hillary" inscribed yarmulke skullcap. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ted Cruz buttons sit for sale. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Signs supporting Ben Carson at Iowa State University. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A sticker is seen on a shirt pocket at the Freedom 2015 National Religious Liberties Conference in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A Hillary Clinton campaign button. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Clinton supporter holds up a sign in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Darren Abate
Campaign buttons for Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman's pin is pictured as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event in Bedford, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Campaign buttons for Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Jim Young
A student stands next to a Jeb Bush sign in Conway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A supporter of Donald Trump at a rally in Norcross, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A supporter of Ben Carson in Des Moines. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A supporter wears a campaign button for Rick Santorum. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Buttons for visitors at the Greater Des Moines Partnership Iowa Caucus Consortium before a visit by Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
