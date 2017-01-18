2016: Hottest year on record
Smoke and flames from the wildfires erupt behind a car on the highway near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. Among last year's extreme weather events were wildfires in Alberta, the costliest natural disaster in Canada's history. ...more
A laborer drinks water as another looks on, on a hot summer day at a grain market in Chandigarh, India April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People cool off in mist in a park as hot summer temperatures hit Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
The carcass of a yacare caiman lies in the dried-up river bed of the Pilcomayo river in Boqueron, Paraguay, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
People sunbathe on Malagueta beach on a hot summer day in Malaga, southern Spain, July 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
General view of a field of maize at Le Bignon, near Nantes, France August 22, 2016. Dry summer weather in the EU's biggest maize producers, France and Romania, has curbed yield prospects for the harvest, but better conditions elsewhere could allow EU...more
Residents wait to fill their containers with water in a field in Latur, India, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial view shows agropastoral settlements outside the capital Hargeisa, Somaliland April 15, 2016. Across the Horn of Africa, millions have been hit by the severe El Nino-related drought. In Somaliland and its neighbouring, also semi-autonomous,...more
A man holds an umbrella as he walks next to his buffalo on the banks of the river Ganga on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
The shadow of a boy is seen as he jumps into the Ganges river to cool off on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Kids cool off in fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway on summer afternoon in Boston, Massachusetts, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Irish backpacker Genna Woods adjusts her small Christmas tree she planted in the sand as she celebrates Christmas Day at Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
An Al-Furqan Brigade fighter (R) swims inside an irrigation pool with local children to cool down from summer heat, in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, Syria June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Pied crows hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A worker of an ice factory loads an ice bar onto a truck on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The wildfires glow underneath The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Next Slideshows
Back to school at former Islamic State prison
Sifting through ripped up textbooks and writing on broken whiteboards, Syrian children returned to a dilapidated small-town school that was used by Islamic...
Oldest gorilla born in captivity dies at 60
Colo, the first gorilla born in captivity, died at the age of 60 at the Columbus Zoo where she was born in December 1956.
Winter grips Europe
Snow and cold temperatures hit parts of Europe.
Vevcani Carnival
Masked revelers parade the streets of Vevcani village as they mark Orthodox St. Vasilij Day. The annual celebration has 1,400 year-old pagan roots.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.