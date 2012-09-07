Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 7, 2012 | 2:35pm EDT

21 Jumpsuits

<p>Singer Nicki Minaj arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Singer Nicki Minaj arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Nicki Minaj arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
1 / 21
<p>Singer Rita Ora poses as she arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Singer Rita Ora poses as she arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Rita Ora poses as she arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
2 / 21
<p>Model and TV personality Tyra Banks speaks on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Model and TV personality Tyra Banks speaks on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Model and TV personality Tyra Banks speaks on stage at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 21
<p>Actress Roxane Josephine de La Baume poses during the photocall of the movie "Kiss of the Damned" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri </p>

Actress Roxane Josephine de La Baume poses during the photocall of the movie "Kiss of the Damned" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Friday, September 07, 2012

Actress Roxane Josephine de La Baume poses during the photocall of the movie "Kiss of the Damned" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
4 / 21
<p>Actress Olivia Wilde poses for a photograph before watching the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Olivia Wilde poses for a photograph before watching the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 07, 2012

Actress Olivia Wilde poses for a photograph before watching the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 21
<p>Judge Jennifer Lopez poses as she arrives for the 10th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Judge Jennifer Lopez poses as she arrives for the 10th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Judge Jennifer Lopez poses as she arrives for the 10th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 21
<p>Singer Ke$ha arrives at a party to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Versace for H&amp;M collection in New York November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Singer Ke$ha arrives at a party to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Versace for H&M collection in New York November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Ke$ha arrives at a party to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Versace for H&M collection in New York November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 21
<p>Singer Rihanna poses during the Echo Music Awards ceremony in Berlin March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Singer Rihanna poses during the Echo Music Awards ceremony in Berlin March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Rihanna poses during the Echo Music Awards ceremony in Berlin March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
8 / 21
<p>Singer Alicia Keys poses for a portrait while promoting her new album "The Element of Freedom" in New York December 17, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Singer Alicia Keys poses for a portrait while promoting her new album "The Element of Freedom" in New York December 17, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Alicia Keys poses for a portrait while promoting her new album "The Element of Freedom" in New York December 17, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 21
<p>Actress Ginnifer Goodwin arrives for the Metropolitan Opera premiere of "Armida" in New York April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin arrives for the Metropolitan Opera premiere of "Armida" in New York April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 07, 2012

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin arrives for the Metropolitan Opera premiere of "Armida" in New York April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 21
<p>Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

Actress Elizabeth Banks arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
11 / 21
<p>Singer Gwen Stefani (R) and musician Gavin Rossdale arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Tree of Life" in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

Singer Gwen Stefani (R) and musician Gavin Rossdale arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Tree of Life" in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Gwen Stefani (R) and musician Gavin Rossdale arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Tree of Life" in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
12 / 21
<p>Judge and hostess Heidi Klum appears at the Project Runway 2012 fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

Judge and hostess Heidi Klum appears at the Project Runway 2012 fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Friday, September 07, 2012

Judge and hostess Heidi Klum appears at the Project Runway 2012 fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
13 / 21
<p>Lady Gaga performs "The Edge of Glory" during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Lady Gaga performs "The Edge of Glory" during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Friday, September 07, 2012

Lady Gaga performs "The Edge of Glory" during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
14 / 21
<p>British singer Jessie J performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

British singer Jessie J performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Friday, September 07, 2012

British singer Jessie J performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
15 / 21
<p>A model presents a creation during the Noon by Noor Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation during the Noon by Noor Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 07, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Noon by Noor Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
16 / 21
<p>A model display a calflength jumpsuit as part of Missoni's Spring/summer 2004 collection at Milan fashion October 5, 2003. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

A model display a calflength jumpsuit as part of Missoni's Spring/summer 2004 collection at Milan fashion October 5, 2003. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Friday, September 07, 2012

A model display a calflength jumpsuit as part of Missoni's Spring/summer 2004 collection at Milan fashion October 5, 2003. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
17 / 21
<p>A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, September 07, 2012

A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
18 / 21
<p>A model presents this creation by British designer Stella McCartney for her Autumn/Winter 2007-2008 ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents this creation by British designer Stella McCartney for her Autumn/Winter 2007-2008 ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Friday, September 07, 2012

A model presents this creation by British designer Stella McCartney for her Autumn/Winter 2007-2008 ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
19 / 21
<p>Actress Tilda Swinton arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Tilda Swinton arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 07, 2012

Actress Tilda Swinton arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
20 / 21
<p>Actress Chloe Sevigny arrives for the Metropolitan Opera premiere of "Armida" in New York April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Chloe Sevigny arrives for the Metropolitan Opera premiere of "Armida" in New York April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 07, 2012

Actress Chloe Sevigny arrives for the Metropolitan Opera premiere of "Armida" in New York April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
MTV Video Awards

MTV Video Awards

Next Slideshows

MTV Video Awards

MTV Video Awards

The best of the MTV Video Music Awards.

Sep 07 2012
MTV red carpet

MTV red carpet

Red carpet highlights from the MTV Video Music Awards.

Sep 06 2012
A day with Betsey Johnson

A day with Betsey Johnson

Behind-the-scenes with Betsey ahead of NY Fashion Week.

Sep 06 2012
Venice Film Festival

Venice Film Festival

Red carpet highlights from the 69th Venice Film Festival.

Sep 06 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast