22 Jump Street premiere
Cast member Channing Tatum interacts with fans as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Jonah Hill laughs with officers from the New York Police Department as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Channing Tatum arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Jonah Hill arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Channing Tatum poses with an officer from the New York Police Department as he arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Ice Cube arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Amber Stevens arrives for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast members Kenny and Keith Lucas arrive for the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
