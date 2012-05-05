24 Hours in Pictures - 04 May 2012

A view shows the explosion of gas-filled balloons during a campaign rally in the central Republic Square in Yerevan, May 4, 2012. An explosion injured at least 144 in central Yerevan on Friday during a campaign rally by Armenia's ruling party two days before a parliamentary election, a local emergency official was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency. REUTERS/Tigran Mehrabyan/PanARMENIAN Photo/Handout (ARMENIA - Tags: DISASTER POLITICS ELECTIONS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS