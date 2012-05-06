24 Hours in Pictures - 05 May 2012
Francois Hollande C), Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, kisses a woman as he visits a street market with his companion Valerie Trierweiler (R) in Tulle, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A runner makes his way along a trail on a butte in front of the "super Moon" at Papago Park in Phoenix, Arizona May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
A cow fight enthusiast kisses Herens cow Merlita from Aosta Valley, Italy, after it won the Mont-Blanc region category final during the annual "Battle of the Queens" cow fight finals in Aproz, in the western Alpine canton of Valais May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
A woman breaks down with her son as the search for her missing husband continues, after a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range, in Kaski district May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Santosh Pokharel
Novice Buddhist monks attend a Vesak Day ceremony at the Udong mountain in Kandal province May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A Greek Orthodox priest exits a voting booth at an Athens polling station during Greece's national election, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with supporters during a campaign event at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A school caretaker affixes curtains to voting booths as he prepares a polling station in Strasbourg May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
An environmentalist, with the word "Veto" on her forehead, shouts slogans during a protest against the adoption of the new Forest Code at Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Zombies wait to chase runners at the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (facing camera) greets Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dipu Moni after arriving at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Afghan farmers work at a poppy field in Jalalabad province May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz
A horse shakes itself off after the second day of Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy, reacts as he is greeted by supporters as he arrives at his headquarter in Paris, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Visitors look over the sculpture "Vortex Eau De Parfum" by Jim Lampie at the Frieze Art Fair in New York, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Cattle walk in the waters of an area flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, 160 km (100 miles) west of Manaus May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Erick Aybar (2) avoids the collision after he tags out Toronto Blue Jays' Brett Lawrie (13), attempting to steal second base, during the fifth inning of their MLB baseball game in Anaheim, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Warren Buffett tosses newspapers at the Clayton Homes booth during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
A zombie lands in a pool of water on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fans brave the wind and rain as they watch Britain defeat Argentina 2-0 in the women's International Invitational Hockey Tournament at the Riverbank Arena inside the Olympic Park in London May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A man falls as he tries to avoid a third cow joining two Herens cows locking horns during the qualifications for the annual "Battle of the Queens" cow fight finals in Aproz, in the western Alpine canton of Valais, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
A tourist sits on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Klaus Zinn, supporter of German soccer champion (Deutscher Meister) Borussia Dortmund smiles as he waits for a friend at Dortmund's famous south stand during their first division Bundesliga soccer match against SC Freiburg in Dortmund, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Devotees visit the Shwedagon pagoda during Kason Watering Festival in Yangon May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
