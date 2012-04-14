24 Hours in Pictures - 13 Apr 2012
Kim Jong-un (R), current leader of North Korea, stands with military officers during the unveiling ceremony of bronze statues of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and late leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (NORTH KOREA - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Men use ropes to try and right a supply truck overloaded with wheat straw, used as animal feed, along a road in Dargai, in the Malakand district, about 165 km (100 miles) northwest of Pakistan's capital Islamabad, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed (PAKISTAN - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A Syrian refugee is shaved by another refugee who is serving as a barber in a space between containers at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. Most of the refugees in Turkey are located in the provinces of Gaziantep and Hatay. Authorities have also erected a container city in the province of Kilis where 9,000 people are staying. So many refugees have fled the violence in Syria that Turkey has begun accepting international aid to help share the cost of the caring for the nearly 25,000 Syrians, including rebel fighters, who have crossed the border. REUTERS/Umit Bektas (TURKEY - Tags: POLITICS)
A Christian worshipper reacts as she holds a cross during the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday procession in the Old City of Jerusalem April 13, 2012. Thousands of worshippers retraced the route Jesus took along the Via Dolorosa to his crucifixion in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. REUTERS/Nir Elias (JERUSALEM - Tags: RELIGION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the first practice session of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International circuit April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A child looks on as she observes the Bisket festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur near Kathmandu April 13, 2012. The nine-day festival takes place over the Nepalese New Year, during which the devotees try to pull the chariot to their respective locations and the winners are believed to be blessed for the coming year with good fortune. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar (NEPALSOCIETY - Tags: RELIGION ANNIVERSARY)
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A Hindu devotee with his neck pierced with a knife attends the "Chadak" ritual at Krishanadevpur village, north of Kolkata April 13, 2012. Hundreds of Hindu devotees attend the ritual, held to worship the Hindu deity of destruction Lord Shiva, on the last day of the Bengali calendar year. The photographer was unable to check the veracity of the action of this devotee. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY) TEMPLATE OUT
A woman participating in an Occupy Wall Street protest rally is arrested on the steps of Federal Hall on Wall Street across from the New York Stock Exchange in New York April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS CIVIL UNREST)
A Hamas militant repels down a stage during a rally, calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, in Jabalya, in the northern Gaza Strip, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem (GAZA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and Nobel laureate and newly elected parliamentarian Aung San Suu Kyi share a laugh as they address reporters at her residence in Yangon April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (MYANMAR - Tags: POLITICS)
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and Nobel laureate and newly elected parliamentarian Aung San Suu Kyi share a laugh as they address reporters at her residence in Yangon April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (MYANMAR - Tags: POLITICS)
An internally displaced boy entertains guests at the wedding ceremony of Omar Abdulaahi and his wife Nuurto Suleeman at the Rajo camp in Mogadishu's Hodan district April 13, 2012. Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab rebels, who once controlled Hodan before being driven off by AMISOM troops, had banned social gatherings in the district. REUTERS/Feisal Omar (SOMALIA - Tags: SOCIETY POLITICS)
A Syrian refugee runs with a Syrian opposition flag during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, outside the Syrian embassy in Amman April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji (JORDAN - Tags: POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A Syrian refugee runs with a Syrian opposition flag during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, outside the Syrian embassy in Amman April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji (JORDAN - Tags: POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Dagmara Wozniak of the U.S. (L) and Irene Vecchi of Italy compete during their women's sabre team bronze medal competition at the World Fencing Championships in Kiev April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich (UKRAINE - Tags: SPORT FENCING)
Dagmara Wozniak of the U.S. (L) and Irene Vecchi of Italy compete during their women's sabre team bronze medal competition at the World Fencing Championships in Kiev April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich (UKRAINE - Tags: SPORT FENCING)
A member of the Indonesian Buddhist community takes part in a water fight during the Songkran Festival celebration in Medan, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva (INDONESIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION)
A member of the Indonesian Buddhist community takes part in a water fight during the Songkran Festival celebration in Medan, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva (INDONESIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION)
Bashar Ja'afari, Syria's ambassador to the United Nations, is seen after Security Council consultations at the United Nations in New York April 13, 2012. The U.N. missions of Britain, France and Germany said the Security Council plans to vote on Friday on a draft resolution authorizing the deployment of an advance contingent of unarmed observers to Syria to monitor the country's fragile ceasefire. REUTERS/Allison Joyce (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)
Members of the 18th Street gang attend a mass at the prison of Izalco, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador April 13, 2012. Rival gangs operating in El Salvador have called for a truce as the Central American country confronts a plague of violent crime, according to a statement issued by the gangs. The document, signed by representatives of the country's two most powerful gangs, Mara Salvatrucha and the 18th Street gang (Mara 18), was delivered to the local media and has been endorsed by the Roman Catholic Church in El Salvador, according to local church leaders. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez (EL SALVADOR - Tags: CRIME LAW RELIGION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A Brazilian border police officer (R) converses with a youth on horseback during a drug search patrol along the border with Bolivia in Caceres, Mato Grosso State, February 9, 2012. For the first 500 years of Brazil's history, pretty much anything that wanted to cross its borders could do so in relative peace. But now Brazil's dramatic economic rise is forcing officials to deal with a problem they long regarded as the sole concern of rich countries - the need to secure their country's borders and slow a gusher of drugs, illegal immigrants and other problems coming from the rest of South America. Picture taken February 9, 2012. To match Special Report BRAZIL-BORDERS/ REUTERS/Nacho Doce (BRAZIL - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW DRUGS SOCIETY ANIMALS)
Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, gestures as he speaks to journalists as he travels in a press bus during a campaign trip between Clermont-Ferrand and Moulins, central France, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool (FRANCE - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)
A North African illegal immigrant eats by railway tracks at his temporary shelter in Athens on Orthodox Good Friday April 13, 2012. The Greek government has announced plans to hold illegal immigrants in indefinite detention if they are considered a risk to public health. For several consecutive years more than 90% of all illegal migrants detained in the EU have been caught in Greece. Around 130,000 are estimated to enter the country each year. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis (GREECE - Tags: RELIGION TRANSPORT SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS)
A lightning strike is seen near the water tower of Benkelman, Nebraska April 12, 2012. Forecasters are warning of a possible major tornado outbreak in the Midwest this weekend, with Kansas and Oklahoma seen at particular risk as early as Saturday. Picture taken April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A soldier carries a picture of a military plane before a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of the Honduran Air Force in Tegucigalpa April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera (HONDURAS - Tags: MILITARY TRANSPORT ANNIVERSARY)
A soldier carries a picture of a military plane before a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of the Honduran Air Force in Tegucigalpa April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera (HONDURAS - Tags: MILITARY TRANSPORT ANNIVERSARY)
Supporters cheer for Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez at the People's balcony at Miraflores Palace in Caracas April 13, 2012. Chavez commemorated ten years of his return to power after a brief coup who ousted him for two days in 2002. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins (VENEZUELA - Tags: POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Argentine born boxer Tamara Fabiana Garcia takes a moment to rest during a training session at a high-performance sports centre in Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, April 2, 2012. Five young fighters are training hard ahead of next month's world championships in Qinhuangdao, China, where competition will be fierce for the precious 24 qualification slots - eight in each of the three weight categories - for this year's summer Games. Women's boxing is being included in the Olympics for the first time in London and while the Spanish hopefuls know it will be incredibly tough to even qualify, they are filled with pride that the sport they have dedicated their lives to is finally getting the recognition they believe it deserves. Picture taken April 2, 2012. TO MATCH FEATURE OLYMPICS-BOXING/WOMEN-SPAIN REUTERS/Susana Vera (SPAIN - Tags: SPORT BOXING OLYMPICS)
North Korean military officers chat as they attend the unveiling ceremony of the bronze statues of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and the late leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (NORTH KOREA - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY)
