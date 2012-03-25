Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Mar 25, 2012 | 3:40am EDT

24 Hours in Pictures - 24 Mar 2012

<p>A member of the "Clown's Brigade" wearing a clown's nose, poses by French CRS riot police during a protest demonstration about an airport project in Nantes, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

A member of the "Clown's Brigade" wearing a clown's nose, poses by French CRS riot police during a protest demonstration about an airport project in Nantes, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sunday, March 25, 2012

A member of the "Clown's Brigade" wearing a clown's nose, poses by French CRS riot police during a protest demonstration about an airport project in Nantes, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
1 / 24
<p>A Palestinian nurse tends to a baby inside an incubator in a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 24, 2012. REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa </p>

A Palestinian nurse tends to a baby inside an incubator in a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 24, 2012. REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Sunday, March 25, 2012

A Palestinian nurse tends to a baby inside an incubator in a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 24, 2012. REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
2 / 24
<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves during his visit to Mexico in Guanajuato March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves during his visit to Mexico in Guanajuato March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI waves during his visit to Mexico in Guanajuato March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
3 / 24
<p>A woman tries to stop riot policemen from arresting an anti-government protester during clashes in the district of Sitra in Bahrain March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A woman tries to stop riot policemen from arresting an anti-government protester during clashes in the district of Sitra in Bahrain March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Sunday, March 25, 2012

A woman tries to stop riot policemen from arresting an anti-government protester during clashes in the district of Sitra in Bahrain March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
4 / 24
<p>A U.S. army soldier of Chosen Troop 1st Squadron 13th Cavalry Regiment rests on a chair next to a doorknob made out of remains of a rocket at Combat Outpost Bad Pach in Laghman province March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A U.S. army soldier of Chosen Troop 1st Squadron 13th Cavalry Regiment rests on a chair next to a doorknob made out of remains of a rocket at Combat Outpost Bad Pach in Laghman province March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Sunday, March 25, 2012

A U.S. army soldier of Chosen Troop 1st Squadron 13th Cavalry Regiment rests on a chair next to a doorknob made out of remains of a rocket at Combat Outpost Bad Pach in Laghman province March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
5 / 24
<p>Seattle Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki breaks his bat hitting the ball against Hanshin Tigers' starter Minoru Iwata during the fourth inning of their exhibition baseball game in Tokyo March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Seattle Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki breaks his bat hitting the ball against Hanshin Tigers' starter Minoru Iwata during the fourth inning of their exhibition baseball game in Tokyo March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Seattle Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki breaks his bat hitting the ball against Hanshin Tigers' starter Minoru Iwata during the fourth inning of their exhibition baseball game in Tokyo March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
6 / 24
<p>The next Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying waves after winning the chief executive election at a vote counting station in Hong Kong March 25, 2012.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

The next Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying waves after winning the chief executive election at a vote counting station in Hong Kong March 25, 2012.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Sunday, March 25, 2012

The next Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying waves after winning the chief executive election at a vote counting station in Hong Kong March 25, 2012.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
7 / 24
<p>Dentist and CEO of Khartoum Dental Clinic Dr Fadil Elamin teaches oral hygiene to children and a sheikh from Khalwas (Koran school) of the Jabel Awlia district in Khartoum March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah </p>

Dentist and CEO of Khartoum Dental Clinic Dr Fadil Elamin teaches oral hygiene to children and a sheikh from Khalwas (Koran school) of the Jabel Awlia district in Khartoum March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Dentist and CEO of Khartoum Dental Clinic Dr Fadil Elamin teaches oral hygiene to children and a sheikh from Khalwas (Koran school) of the Jabel Awlia district in Khartoum March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
8 / 24
<p>U.S. President Barack Obama looks through a pair of binoculars as he visits U.S. military personnel stationed at Observation Post Ouellette along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which borders North and South Korea, outside Seoul, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

U.S. President Barack Obama looks through a pair of binoculars as he visits U.S. military personnel stationed at Observation Post Ouellette along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which borders North and South Korea, outside Seoul, March 25, 2012....more

Sunday, March 25, 2012

U.S. President Barack Obama looks through a pair of binoculars as he visits U.S. military personnel stationed at Observation Post Ouellette along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which borders North and South Korea, outside Seoul, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
9 / 24
<p>A bear and his caretaker rests on a bench at Yangon Zoo March 24, 2012. REUTERS</p>

A bear and his caretaker rests on a bench at Yangon Zoo March 24, 2012. REUTERS

Sunday, March 25, 2012

A bear and his caretaker rests on a bench at Yangon Zoo March 24, 2012. REUTERS

Close
10 / 24
<p>A devotee dances to drum beats in front of a bonfire at the shrine of Muslim saint Madhu Shah Lal Hussain in Lahore March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza </p>

A devotee dances to drum beats in front of a bonfire at the shrine of Muslim saint Madhu Shah Lal Hussain in Lahore March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Sunday, March 25, 2012

A devotee dances to drum beats in front of a bonfire at the shrine of Muslim saint Madhu Shah Lal Hussain in Lahore March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
11 / 24
<p>Policemen arrest an Occupy Wall Street movement supporter while they were marching from Zuccotti Park to Union Square to protest perceived police brutality in New York, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Policemen arrest an Occupy Wall Street movement supporter while they were marching from Zuccotti Park to Union Square to protest perceived police brutality in New York, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Policemen arrest an Occupy Wall Street movement supporter while they were marching from Zuccotti Park to Union Square to protest perceived police brutality in New York, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 24
<p>Stray bulls fight on a roadside as a man watches at Dadri town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Stray bulls fight on a roadside as a man watches at Dadri town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Stray bulls fight on a roadside as a man watches at Dadri town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
13 / 24
<p>Faithfuls arrive at Parque Bicentenario, one day before of a mass headed by Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico, in Silao March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Faithfuls arrive at Parque Bicentenario, one day before of a mass headed by Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico, in Silao March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Faithfuls arrive at Parque Bicentenario, one day before of a mass headed by Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico, in Silao March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
14 / 24
<p>Riot police standing guard are pictured through a protester's cutout, which reads: "The military council is cowardly", during a rally outside the Cairo convention centre against the formation of a constituent assembly tasked with drafting a new constitution March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Riot police standing guard are pictured through a protester's cutout, which reads: "The military council is cowardly", during a rally outside the Cairo convention centre against the formation of a constituent assembly tasked with drafting a new...more

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Riot police standing guard are pictured through a protester's cutout, which reads: "The military council is cowardly", during a rally outside the Cairo convention centre against the formation of a constituent assembly tasked with drafting a new constitution March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
15 / 24
<p>A bride (C) attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church as a portrait of her bridegroom, who could not attend the ceremony, is seen next to her on a chair in Gapyeong, about 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Seoul March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

A bride (C) attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church as a portrait of her bridegroom, who could not attend the ceremony, is seen next to her on a chair in Gapyeong, about 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Seoul March 24, 2012....more

Sunday, March 25, 2012

A bride (C) attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church as a portrait of her bridegroom, who could not attend the ceremony, is seen next to her on a chair in Gapyeong, about 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Seoul March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
16 / 24
<p>Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Joe Cannon makes a save against the DC United during the first half of their MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms </p>

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Joe Cannon makes a save against the DC United during the first half of their MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Joe Cannon makes a save against the DC United during the first half of their MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Close
17 / 24
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum plays a friendly game of shuffle board at Title Town Brewery in Green Bay, Wisconsin March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum plays a friendly game of shuffle board at Title Town Brewery in Green Bay, Wisconsin March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum plays a friendly game of shuffle board at Title Town Brewery in Green Bay, Wisconsin March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
18 / 24
<p>Sporting's Joao Pereira reacts during their Portuguese premier league soccer match against Feirense at Alvalade stadium in Lisbon March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Borga </p>

Sporting's Joao Pereira reacts during their Portuguese premier league soccer match against Feirense at Alvalade stadium in Lisbon March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Borga

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Sporting's Joao Pereira reacts during their Portuguese premier league soccer match against Feirense at Alvalade stadium in Lisbon March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Borga

Close
19 / 24
<p>Balinese youths take part in a traditional kissing festival called "Omed-Omedan" in the village of Sesetan in Denpasar, Bali March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo</p>

Balinese youths take part in a traditional kissing festival called "Omed-Omedan" in the village of Sesetan in Denpasar, Bali March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Balinese youths take part in a traditional kissing festival called "Omed-Omedan" in the village of Sesetan in Denpasar, Bali March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo

Close
20 / 24
<p>Liverpool's Luis Suarez (C) celebrates after scoring only for his effort to be disallowed during their English Premier League soccer match against Wigan Athletic at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Liverpool's Luis Suarez (C) celebrates after scoring only for his effort to be disallowed during their English Premier League soccer match against Wigan Athletic at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Liverpool's Luis Suarez (C) celebrates after scoring only for his effort to be disallowed during their English Premier League soccer match against Wigan Athletic at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
21 / 24
<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain arrives at the paddock ahead of the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain arrives at the paddock ahead of the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain arrives at the paddock ahead of the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
22 / 24
<p>Ironworkers work while balancing on support beams above the 93rd floor of One World Trade Center as the building nears 100 stories tall in New York March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Ironworkers work while balancing on support beams above the 93rd floor of One World Trade Center as the building nears 100 stories tall in New York March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Ironworkers work while balancing on support beams above the 93rd floor of One World Trade Center as the building nears 100 stories tall in New York March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
23 / 24
<p>Allison Steeb (4) of Sheboygan Falls holds a Rick Santorum sign before former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum addresses supporters at a rally in Sheboygan Wisconsin March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Allison Steeb (4) of Sheboygan Falls holds a Rick Santorum sign before former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum addresses supporters at a rally in Sheboygan Wisconsin March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Sunday, March 25, 2012

Allison Steeb (4) of Sheboygan Falls holds a Rick Santorum sign before former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum addresses supporters at a rally in Sheboygan Wisconsin March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
24 Hours in Pictures - 23 Mar 2012

24 Hours in Pictures - 23 Mar 2012

Next Slideshows

24 Hours in Pictures - 23 Mar 2012

24 Hours in Pictures - 23 Mar 2012

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 24 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 23 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 22 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 21 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast